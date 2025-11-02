News 6x GLORY Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati will make his MMA debut today at LFL Amsterdam

Who wins the LFL Featherweight title fight?

  • Jarno Errens

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Ericsson Ferreira

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
13,774
Reaction score
48,670
6-time GLORY Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati, who holds a Kickboxing record of 27-5-2, will make his MMA debut today in the co-main event of Levels Fight League XL in Amsterdam.

1762104200535.jpeg





1762104385871.jpeg


Former UFC-fighter Jarno Errens will headline the event, defending his LFL Featherweight title for the first time.

1762104543874.jpeg


Levels Fight League XL is live now, available for free on LFL’s YouTube channel:



If Bez can stop the tds, then these MMA fighters are probably getting hurt. Dude is elite on the feet.

I wish Regean moved to MMA as well.

Guys like these two actually have really good striking styles that can transition well to MMA. They're not like Saki or someone who was just a traditional, static kickboxer.
 
xhaydenx said:
If Bez can stop the tds, then these MMA fighters are probably getting hurt. Dude is elite on the feet.

I wish Regean moved to MMA as well.

Guys like these two actually have really good striking styles that can transition well to MMA. They're not like Saki or someone who was just a traditional, static kickboxer.
Click to expand...
I think the more footwork orientated kick-boxers are the guys to watch out for.

Pereira and Izzy style on guys in both sports because people can’t keep track of them and they’re so hard to takedown because people can’t line them up for clean takedown attempts.

Beztati is so dynamic with his angles and athletic I think he might be very similar to how dominate Izzy was. Provided his team is solid for MMA
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
I think the more footwork orientated kick-boxers are the guys to watch out for.

Pereira and Izzy style on guys in both sports because people can’t keep track of them and they’re so hard to takedown because people can’t line them up for clean takedown attempts.

Beztati is so dynamic with his angles and athletic I think he might be very similar to how dominate Izzy was. Provided his team is solid for MMA
Click to expand...

Yeh, this is exactly what I mean. I think Regean would do even better than Bez. He's fought plenty in small gloves now over in ONE as well.

Izzy did a good job of adapting his style, but Poatan didn't. It's always been so weird to me watching Alex in both Glory and then MMA. Like, his style didn't look like it should have worked in either, but then he still went and ran both sports haha.
 
Some pics I made of tonight’s co-main and main event winners:

1762120051618.jpeg

1762120082767.jpeg
 
Sick...do you know if LFL does Canadian Fighters?

Is there highlight videos out yet for this event?
 
xhaydenx said:
I wish Regean moved to MMA as well.

Guys like these two actually have really good striking styles that can transition well to MMA. They're not like Saki or someone who was just a traditional, static kickboxer.
Click to expand...
xhaydenx said:
I think Regean would do even better than Beztati. He's fought plenty in small gloves now over in ONE as well.
Click to expand...
You’re talking about Regian Eersel, ONE FC two-sports champion.
He’s a fucking monster, and gigantic for a Welterweight:

1762135446858.jpeg


Although I’d love to see ‘The Immortal’ try his hand at MMA, and I honestly think he’d do really well and be a problem for almost anyone, I’d still rather see him sign with GLORY Kickboxing.

That’s me speaking as a kickboxing fan. Because if we take a closer look at it, since beating Nieky Holzken twice, Eersel has defended his ONE KB/MT titles against guys like Dmitry Menshikov, Alexis Nicolas, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Arian Sadiković, all really good fighters, but overall it’s just not the same level as GLORY’s elite Welterweight division with names like Chico Kwasi, Endy Semeleer, Hamicha, Jay Overmeer, Teodor Hristov, (previously Tyjani Beztati) and more.

Regian Eersel definitely looks like a world-beater, and I’m a big fan. I just want to see him compete against those guys and find out how he really stacks up, instead of wondering about it for the next 10 years, lol. I think he’d do great tbh, Regian is an amazing talent (imo GLORY should sign all ONE WW’s though, that would deliver some fun fights).

The MMA fan in me would definitely love to watch him crush it in the UFC one day, don’t get me wrong, and if he goes that route straight after ONE for financial reasons, I’d totally understand.

What do you think bro?? And @Liverkick-king56 ??
I’m curious to hear your thoughts.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
You’re talking about Regian Eersel, ONE FC two-sports champion.
He’s a fucking monster, and gigantic for a Welterweight:

View attachment 1119551


Although I’d love to see ‘The Immortal’ try his hand at MMA, and I honestly think he’d do really well and be a problem for almost anyone, I’d still rather see him sign with GLORY Kickboxing.

That’s me speaking as a kickboxing fan. Because if we take a closer look at it, since beating Nieky Holzken twice, Eersel has defended his ONE KB/MT titles against guys like Dmitry Menshikov, Alexis Nicolas, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Arian Sadiković, all really good fighters, but overall it’s just not the same level as GLORY’s elite Welterweight division with names like Chico Kwasi, Endy Semeleer, Hamicha, Jay Overmeer, Teodor Hristov, (previously Tyjani Beztati) and more.

Regian Eersel definitely looks like a world-beater, and I’m a big fan. I just want to see him compete against those guys and find out how he really stacks up, instead of wondering about it for the next 10 years, lol. I think he’d do great tbh, Regian is an amazing talent (imo GLORY should sign all ONE WW’s though, that would deliver some fun fights).

The MMA fan in me would definitely love to watch him crush it in the UFC one day, don’t get me wrong, and if he goes that route straight after ONE for financial reasons, I’d totally understand.

What do you think bro?? And @Liverkick-king56 ??
I’m curious to hear your thoughts.
Click to expand...

Yeh, I meant Regian lol. I always get his first name wrong.

Would be nice to see him in Glory, but honestly, I don't think there's much incentive. These guys don't make enough money. He probably makes more as champ in ONE.

I think it shows that kickboxing in general is struggling when you've got a 28 year old dominant champ just entering his physical prime quitting to go to MMA. He wouldn't be doing that if he was getting paid well in kickboxing.

Honestly, someone just needs to teach my boi The Golden Wolf how to stop takedowns and then have the UFC sign him. Could you imagine the absolute chaos that would ensue? Haha.
 
Oh, shit. Beztati actually had the fight already. I thought it was only announced and it was happening later. Nice.
 
