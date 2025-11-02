BoxerMaurits said:

He’s a fucking monster, and gigantic for a Welterweight:



Although I’d love to see ‘The Immortal’ try his hand at MMA, and I honestly think he’d do really well and be a problem for almost anyone, I’d still rather see him sign with GLORY Kickboxing.



That’s me speaking as a kickboxing fan. Because if we take a closer look at it, since beating Nieky Holzken twice, Eersel has defended his ONE KB/MT titles against guys like Dmitry Menshikov, Alexis Nicolas, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Arian Sadiković, all really good fighters, but overall it’s just not the same level as GLORY’s elite Welterweight division with names like Chico Kwasi, Endy Semeleer, Hamicha, Jay Overmeer, Teodor Hristov, (previously Tyjani Beztati) and more.



Regian Eersel definitely looks like a world-beater, and I’m a big fan. I just want to see him compete against those guys and find out how he really stacks up, instead of wondering about it for the next 10 years, lol. I think he’d do great tbh, Regian is an amazing talent (imo GLORY should sign all ONE WW’s though, that would deliver some fun fights).



The MMA fan in me would definitely love to watch him crush it in the UFC one day, don’t get me wrong, and if he goes that route straight after ONE for financial reasons, I’d totally understand.



What do you think bro??

Would love to see Eersel in Glory.With Beztati out Chico seems like he’s left without anybody to challenge him immediately. Shame the highest level strikers aren’t fighting each other but taking the MMA path despite that being super fun in its own way once they get to the proper promotions.I actually don’t think his style would translate as smoothly to MMA as Beztati will. He’s obviously an elite kickboxer and will mince most but I do feel like he can be a bit plodding which could lead to some decent grapplers getting some takedown entries and stalling out or at least getting away from the range. Doumbe seemed to have the same issue but adapted by controlling space with his jab and not being as reckless as he was when kickboxing.