So Troydan got himself the full experience
Skip to 14:30
Worth it?...67K
He also was right next to the Saudi Prince at the weigh ins..on the stage
1on1 with Dana
A fighter kit
And some more...
I've been to a couple events and i always thought that front row or floor Tickets arent that good, imo...
