Media 67K for a UFC Noche Ticket, thats what u get...

So Troydan got himself the full experience
Skip to 14:30


Worth it?...67K

He also was right next to the Saudi Prince at the weigh ins..on the stage
1on1 with Dana
A fighter kit
And some more...


I've been to a couple events and i always thought that front row or floor Tickets arent that good, imo...
 
now i know who those people are standing behind the fighters at weigh ins all the time lol
 
Unpopular opinion but UFC fights are better at home, regional fights better in person.
 
Deltron 6060 said:
Unpopular opinion but UFC fights are better at home, regional fights better in person.
Yeah prob

I photographed fights from ringside for two years. I cant go back to the nosebleeds and have to pay.

Fuck that shit son.
 
70k aint bad . Still a lame product overall , regardless of the Arena. It could be so much cooler.
 
Did he get a special treatment from Dana White or even better, the ring girls ? <36>
 
