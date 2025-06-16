History 67 Years ago we sent a Dog on its solo voyage into outer space 🪐

1200px-Laika_%28Soviet_dog%29.jpg


FvvfhkBxeanJM32cSHPhCE-1200-80.jpg


0x0.jpg


EcLXCtrM3m8QiTeQCyWJmZ-1200-80.jpg.webp


space-dog0412_04-12-2008_32D62RC.jpg


Laika was a black-and-white mutt originally named Kudrayavka, or Little Curly. Her later name, which means Barker, came about when she barked during a radio interview.
(In the U.S. press, she was sometimes called Muttnik.) Laika weighed about 13 pounds (6 kilograms) at the time of her flight.

According to NASA, the spacecraft may have overheated because the thermal control system didn't work properly and some insulation tore off due to an anomaly during the launch.

Sputnik 2's (her ship) batteries died on Nov. 10, 1957, and the spacecraft stopped beaming data home.

Rip Laika.
 
So is that little dog skeleton still doing rings round the plant? Or can I sell the bones for Chinese medicine?
 
