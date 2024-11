Red Lantern said: Idk how people can be this dumb lolol. Jake Paul obviously carried him. They are friends, they have been in each others podcast a couple times. Click to expand...

Jake landed some hard punches where he was obviously trying to hurt Mike but I don't think he would have went in for the kill had he dropped Mike. That's the only difference. He still was trying his best to at least drop or stun Mike at moments in the fight