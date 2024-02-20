Kilt-wearing man 'stuffed items up rectum before putting them back on shelf' Mitchell C. Vest was spotted on CCTV footage at two stores wandering around, taking items to shove up his rectum before he returned them to shelves, police reports and an affidavit show

A kilted man seen wandering around a store had stuffed items up his rectum before returning them to the shelves.Mitchell C. Vest, 60, was spotted on CCTV footage taking items from the store and allegedly placing them 'in his rectum', according to arresting officers. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 confirmed an arrest had been made after the 60-year-old was referred by multiple concerned members of the public.The man from Texas was arrested last week on one count of criminal mischief in connection with the bizarre allegations.Vest had appeared in two stores and pushed various objects up his rectum.Vest's appearance in the store on the 10th of February was cause for concern, with 'multiple concerned citizens' calling police to report an adult male 'selecting items from multiple vendors at an Antique Mall Outlet and placing the selected items in his rectum.' The constable added: 'The male was then observed removing the items and placing them back on the shelves.'A list of allegedly tainted items taken by Vest was aired by Law&Crime. Said items include a makeup brush, a 'tobacco tent can', an antique bottle opener and a 'restoration hardware piece'. The items were said to have been taken from two different stores in Texas. Both the Antique Gallery of Houston and The Curiosity Shop on Towne Drive in Sprint, Texas, were visited by Vest at the time of the crime.The owner of the Antique Gallery told deputies she witnessed Vest take the makeup brush and hardware piece, before he proceeded to 'shove both items up his anus, then return the items to the shelf.'An affidavit in relation to the crime reads: 'Both Complainants advised they had to throw away the items that were used in this incident due to faeces (being) on them.' Both provided the video surveillance of the incidents, and both wished to pursue charges.