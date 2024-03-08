Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, charged with 1st-degree murder and attempted murder​

What a tragic story.Six people including a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance were killed inside a townhouse in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night.During a media briefing Thursday afternoon, Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs said there were initially two calls to 911 around 10:52 p.m. local time Wednesday.He said first responders arrived within minutes to the home on Berrigan Drive near Palmadeo Drive, a residential area close to two schools.Police have identified five of the victims as a family of newcomers to Canada from Sri Lanka:35-year-old mother Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanayake.Seven-year-old son Inuka Wickramasinghe.Four-year-old daughter Ashwini Wickramasinghe.Two-year-old daughter Rinyana Wickramasinghe.Two-month-old daughter Kelly Wickramasinghe.