Crime 6 dead, including 4 children, in Ottawa mass killing

What a tragic story.


ST_WILLIAMS_BARRHAVEN_clean_(1).jpg


Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, charged with 1st-degree murder and attempted murder​


Six people including a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance were killed inside a townhouse in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night.

During a media briefing Thursday afternoon, Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs said there were initially two calls to 911 around 10:52 p.m. local time Wednesday.

He said first responders arrived within minutes to the home on Berrigan Drive near Palmadeo Drive, a residential area close to two schools.

Police have identified five of the victims as a family of newcomers to Canada from Sri Lanka:

35-year-old mother Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanayake.
Seven-year-old son Inuka Wickramasinghe.
Four-year-old daughter Ashwini Wickramasinghe.
Two-year-old daughter Rinyana Wickramasinghe.
Two-month-old daughter Kelly Wickramasinghe.
 
Very sad.

Hopefully our country doesn't continue to see the increase in violent crimes that historically comes with massive waves of immigration. Murder rate has been increasing heavily since 2020.
 
Was it a break-in? Don't understand. Very sad.
 
