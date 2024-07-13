6-6 Abdul Razak Alhassan sez champ is chump because white and not stupid.

Abdul Razak Alhassan says Dricus is a bitch for claiming to be the first African to bring home the belt.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdul Razak Alhassan: Dricus Du Plessis a 'f*cking b*tch' for calling himself real African champ

Abdul Razak Alhassan was fired up when addressing Dricus Du Plessis’ real African champion comments.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Because Abdul grew up scrounging for food, and Dricus apparently did not.
Because Abdul grew up with people who did not know how to build economic stability, and Dricus apparently did not.
And because Dricus apparently is white.

Then Abdul sez, "Hell yah, the goal is to get out of this shithole."


To sum up, Dricus is wrong to say he is first to bring a belt to Africa because:
1 - Dricus was not poor,
2 - Did not grow up with idiots,
3 - Is not black,
4 - And Dricus does not think Africa is a shithole.

The good news is that Abdul revealed that his ultimate goal is to move to America.

Does this guy even know how fucking stupid he is?

Also, I am murican.
No wanty Abdul.
Stay home you fucking moron. We don't need more morons right now.

Thx.
 
Dricus is a slick ass shit stirrer and I dig it.

Spit a fact that he knew would russle some Jimmies and then just sat back and let the idiots come forward and identify themselves.
 
DDP is doing it the right way. Build your home and make it a better place. He's much more African than any immigrant that's moving away from Africa for a better welfare that's for sure.
 
I love when white Americans like yourself get so pissed off by someone else’s heritage.
 
Just like how Moreno was the 1st Mexican who was born and lives and trains in Mexico to win the belt

Dricus has said he wanted to be the 1st African who was born and lives and trains in Africa to win the belt which he did

This is only becoming an issue because the color of his skin happens to be white

Racist trolls like Alhassan should be cut for those remarks
 
Dude is bipolar, starts talking calm then absolutely spergs out.
 
African American:
Screenshot_20240712_224656_Google.jpg


African Champion:

Screenshot_20240712_224626_Google.jpg

Pride Flag

Screenshot_20240712_225320_Google.jpg
 
