$55k for an endoscopy

You must be new to medical procedures. You’re not “on the hook” for $55k. That is a bizzare amount of money for the procedure. But what you’re seeing is the first bill the hospital sent to the insurance company, padded because they know they have to negotiate down. Don’t pay a nickle right now, wait until you’ve received several bills that state the amount YOU owe, at that point the hospital and insurance company are done negotiating. If thats still a ridiculous amount, you absolutely can and should call and negotiate. They often settle for farrr less than the billed amount.