$55k for an endoscopy

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,075
Reaction score
7,497
I just had an endoscopy done 2 weeks ago and it's showing my insurance was billed, all in all, $55k.
Now they're going back and forth because the insurance doesn't want to pay, which means I get to foot the bill. I don't know what happened, they usually make sure the procedure is approved BEFORE they do anything. I don't even know how much the anesthesiologist is going to charge me, I haven't receive a bill from those guys yet.
 
Bornstarch said:
I just had an endoscopy done 2 weeks ago and it's showing my insurance was billed, all in all, $55k.
Now they're going back and forth because the insurance doesn't want to pay, which means I get to foot the bill. I don't know what happened, they usually make sure the procedure is approved BEFORE they do anything. I don't even know how much the anesthesiologist is going to charge me, I haven't receive a bill from those guys yet.
Click to expand...

You can buy the fucking equipment for less......☹️ And hire the staff for the whole bloody day, not just the 1 hour tops it took to do the job......

If you didn't have the sedation, make sure that's off the bill and get a full itemized bill.
 
I recently got a bill... for a Free Covid Test a few years back. While the Covid Test was free , the doctors visit and also being tested for the flu wasn't... They aren't getting sh*t based on principle for advertising Free Covid Test.
 
sell the organ they endoscopied - two birds with one stone - get rid of the problematic organ and cover the bill!
 
Yeah this system is bullshit.

The customer never knows the prices nor the details of the product, really.

Everything is obscured so much that you don't know what the hell you're paying for until after it's done.
 
That's some fucked up, repugnant, shit. I'd expect nothing less from the American "healthcare" system.
 
Bornstarch said:
I just had an endoscopy done 2 weeks ago and it's showing my insurance was billed, all in all, $55k.
Now they're going back and forth because the insurance doesn't want to pay, which means I get to foot the bill. I don't know what happened, they usually make sure the procedure is approved BEFORE they do anything. I don't even know how much the anesthesiologist is going to charge me, I haven't receive a bill from those guys yet.
Click to expand...
I can put my finger up your butt for tree fiddy
 
Just forward that bill to your insurance company every month.

They'll get the hint.
 
Thats ridiculous, they wanted to charge me 8 grand when I broke my clavicle and they didn't even operate all they did was take X rays and have me visit a doctor 6 times in about 5 months. I met with a doctor about 10 mins every time. The nurse checking my blood pressure and urine did more work.
 
Just don't pay

It's literally that easy

When they send it to collections - just block their number

Trust me bro, only suckers pay medical debt
 
You must be new to medical procedures. You’re not “on the hook” for $55k. That is a bizzare amount of money for the procedure. But what you’re seeing is the first bill the hospital sent to the insurance company, padded because they know they have to negotiate down. Don’t pay a nickle right now, wait until you’ve received several bills that state the amount YOU owe, at that point the hospital and insurance company are done negotiating. If thats still a ridiculous amount, you absolutely can and should call and negotiate. They often settle for farrr less than the billed amount.
 
Your medical system is fucking spastic
 
mjmj said:
You must be new to medical procedures. You’re not “on the hook” for $55k. That is a bizzare amount of money for the procedure. But what you’re seeing is the first bill the hospital sent to the insurance company, padded because they know they have to negotiate down. Don’t pay a nickle right now, wait until you’ve received several bills that state the amount YOU owe, at that point the hospital and insurance company are done negotiating. If thats still a ridiculous amount, you absolutely can and should call and negotiate. They often settle for farrr less than the billed amount.
Click to expand...

The 55K is likely the billed amount and not the allowed amount. Whenever a doctor/provider accepts an insurance, they accept the fee the insurance is willing to pay for a service to them. They are then required to bill you only the agreed insurance copays/coinsurance. Not sure without reading the EOB but even if they deny the claim you certainly won’t be on the hook for that amount. Also, if you live in certain states, they can’t balance bill you (charge you an additional amount on top of your insurance copays). I would definitely be raising hell to the insurance or calling your state ombudsman.
 
Time to shop around for a new healthcare plan...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,562
Messages
55,427,537
Members
174,774
Latest member
Judoka_Noob

Share this page

Back
Top