$55k for an endoscopy

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,075
- Reaction score
- 7,497
I just had an endoscopy done 2 weeks ago and it's showing my insurance was billed, all in all, $55k.
Now they're going back and forth because the insurance doesn't want to pay, which means I get to foot the bill. I don't know what happened, they usually make sure the procedure is approved BEFORE they do anything. I don't even know how much the anesthesiologist is going to charge me, I haven't receive a bill from those guys yet.
Now they're going back and forth because the insurance doesn't want to pay, which means I get to foot the bill. I don't know what happened, they usually make sure the procedure is approved BEFORE they do anything. I don't even know how much the anesthesiologist is going to charge me, I haven't receive a bill from those guys yet.