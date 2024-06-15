  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

50k to buy a fun car - what do you get?

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Pulsing tainted viagra
@Black
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
6,104
Reaction score
9,514
or 75k CAD.

What do you get? Am I an idiot for considering a hellcat? I’ve never drove one before but seems it may be the last of its kind. I’ve been on the list for a ct5 blackwonf forever. I can get a hellcat Monday.
 
dckmobile-1.jpg
 
2022 Audi Q8
If I lived in US, not in here in PH where it’s 2x on most foreign luxury rides due to import tax.
images
 
Last edited:
Fun car?

The most fun car I've ever owned was a Civic Sedan Si and it's not even close. I've had a lot of fast cars. The Civic wasn't the fastest but it was capable of beating RT Chargers and Challengers up to about 120mph.. The fun factor was off the charts though. Much more fun than the Mustang I currently drive.
 
MWB1982 said:
Fun car?

The most fun car I've ever owned was a Civic Sedan Si and it's not even close. I've had a lot of fast cars. The Civic wasn't the fastest but it was capable of beating RT Chargers and Challengers up to about 120mph.. The fun factor was off the charts though. Much more fun than the Mustang I currently drive.
Click to expand...
Wow really?

What year? What engine?

I keep toying with the idea of getting a small fun car that's under $20k- used would be fine as this wouldn't be my main ride. There are plenty of good options out there.

Throttle House did an episode recently where they rated fast cars under $10k.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,461
Messages
55,694,138
Members
174,900
Latest member
agustin777

Share this page

Back
Top