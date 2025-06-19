PBAC
The sites was a former church home for unmarried mother's.
It opeated since the 1920s and closed in the 1960s.
The bodies were discovered by boys playing nearbye in the 1975 but was covered up.
The boys were then shunned by the community.
The true nature about what is inside is not really known with claims the tale is exagerated, but as to why it would go this long with no excavation remains a mystery.
In conjunction many of the babies at the home were sold into adoption and likely child labour.
More on the home here
A mass grave was later discovered by investigators in an underground sewage structure at the home. DNA analysis found the structure contained the remains of infants and young children between the ages of 35 weeks gestation and 3 years old, according to the AP.
Grim excavation begins at site believed to contain remains of around 800 babies
Mass grave excavation begins at a former mother-and-baby home in Ireland, where remains of 800 infants and young children were discovered in an underground sewage structure.
www.foxnews.com
