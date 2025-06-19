International 50 years since discovery Ireland's 800 dead babies in a septic tank finally being excavated

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
6,452
Reaction score
6,162
The sites was a former church home for unmarried mother's.
It opeated since the 1920s and closed in the 1960s.
The bodies were discovered by boys playing nearbye in the 1975 but was covered up.
The boys were then shunned by the community.

The true nature about what is inside is not really known with claims the tale is exagerated, but as to why it would go this long with no excavation remains a mystery.
In conjunction many of the babies at the home were sold into adoption and likely child labour.

More on the home here
en.wikipedia.org

Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

www.foxnews.com

Grim excavation begins at site believed to contain remains of around 800 babies

Mass grave excavation begins at a former mother-and-baby home in Ireland, where remains of 800 infants and young children were discovered in an underground sewage structure.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com

A mass grave was later discovered by investigators in an underground sewage structure at the home. DNA analysis found the structure contained the remains of infants and young children between the ages of 35 weeks gestation and 3 years old, according to the AP.
 
That's some Poltergeist business!

Theyre Here GIFs | Tenor
 
en.wikipedia.org

Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Catherine Corless had been invited to attend a state reception for the pope by the office of the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, but she declined the invitation, saying "I had to take a stand with the babies. We have asked the Church to meet with survivors and to talk to us about the babies in the sewage tank. We have asked the Bon Secours sisters to give us some record, to come to Tuam, to help the survivors; to talk to them. For the last four years none of the priests or the Archbishop of Tuam indeed would entertain us." In advance of the papal visit to Ireland, Corless wrote to the Vatican to ask that the pope meet one of the survivors of the home. She stated that her request had not been answered.<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bon_Secours_Mother_and_Baby_Home#cite_note-128"><span>[</span>128<span>]</span></a><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bon_Secours_Mother_and_Baby_Home#cite_note-129"><span>[</span>129<span>]</span></a>
 
The Magdalene laundries.

Nothing says pro life like a mass grave of infants and toddlers.
 
PBAC said:
The shit that was done in ireland up to the 20th century was abomidable and normalised to the extent the older gen still cover for them.
Click to expand...

Any time we have a situation where people believe that the reputation of a group or institution is more important than real justice, that is a breeding ground for evil.
 
Early news is thar it looks like human remains are confirmed but no exact figure
 
So more mass graves have been found in an Ireland shit tank than they’ve found in Canada’s great mass grove hoax
 
This sounds like another anti-Catholic hoax, like the mass graves in Canada nonsense. They are taking an incomplete set of facts and spinning the most uncharitable, hateful, and biased secular fairytale possible to smear the Catholic church.

All while they themselves advocate for murdering the unborn and even infants and dumping them in medical waste dumpsters. Or grooming kids into sexual deviancy and Frankenstein trans self-destruction.
 
ocfightfan said:
This sounds like another anti-Catholic hoax, like the mass graves in Canada nonsense. They are taking an incomplete set of facts and spinning the most uncharitable, hateful, and biased secular fairytale possible to smear the Catholic church.

All while they themselves advocate for murdering the unborn and even infants and dumping them in medical waste dumpsters. Or grooming kids into sexual deviancy and Frankenstein trans self-destruction.
Click to expand...
It may be a hoax. It may not.
But unearthing it is MORE than warranted and needed.

You've quickly spun the "look over there" yarn though.

Another evil doesn't remove this one, if it's real.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,439
Messages
57,472,189
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top