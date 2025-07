Still, demand for shark and ray meat has doubled since 2005.

In 2006, the NBA superstar Yao Ming partnered with WildAid, an international wildlife conservation nonprofit, to expose how the soup is made.

Smith is advocating to revamp recreational shark fishing rules in South Africa to minimize harm, including mandating the use of professional guides who will enforce humane standards.

Only about one-quarter of sharks are intentionally caught. The rest are bycatch , falling prey to the many nets, hooks and traps that target tuna, cod, shrimp and other seafood. Trawlers towing football field–sized nets that scoop up everything in their path are particularly deadly.The global value of this food source rose from $157 million in the early 2000s to $283 million in 2016, according to the IUCN report. More people are turning to these fish as a protein source because supplies of other seafood have also declined from overfishing. And many rural communities depend on sharks for food and income, creating pressure to overfish.Shark fishing can be sustainable, if the animals are responsibly harvested and quotas are set and enforced by authorities. For instance, 85 percent of the volume of sharks caught in the United States are spiny dogfish, which are certified as a sustainable seafood source by the Marine Stewardship Council because commercial harvests are carefully monitored and regulated. This abundant, roughly meter-long shark is mainly exported to the European Union for fish and chips.One bright spot is that the demand for shark fins — used to make a popular soup in many Asian countries — has declined in the last 20 years. Typically, fins are collected by catching a shark, hacking off its dorsal fin and then chucking the bleeding animal back into the ocean to die. Targeted media efforts have illuminated this gruesome practice and led to many countries banning shark finning, similar to the outreach campaigns that helped reduce commercial whale harvests.When the campaign began, three-quarters of the Chinese people surveyed didn’t know that the soup was made from shark fins. (The Mandarin translation is “fish wing soup.”) Nineteen percent believed that sharks grow their fins back. (They don’t.) Two years after Ming appeared in ads with the slogan “When the buying stops, the killing can too,” 82 percent of Chinese people surveyed said they would reduce or stop eating the soup. And 89 percent said shark finning should be banned, which China did in 2019. But illegal finning remains a problem.Off the palm tree–lined coast of Key West, Fla., on a balmy April weekend, dozens of excited anglers head out in boats. Each team’s goal: Hook as many bull sharks as possible in two days to win the Spanish Fly Shark Tournament.Catch-and-release tournaments like this one are popular in the United States, Australia, South Africa and other countries where recreational sport fishers hope to land a shark for the thrill of it. Between 2005 and 2015, more than 66 million sharks were hauled in by recreational anglers along the U.S. Atlantic coast.Although most sport fishing rules require releasing the animal after it’s been landed, photographed and measured, many sharks are injured or die in the process. When they are pulled up from the water, their internal organs can be crushed and their vertebrae damaged. A global review of catch-and-release research found that an average of 14 percent of sharks die post-release, though mortalities are species specific: Hammerheads, for instance, nearly always perish after being released. Pregnant females of any species are especially susceptible to the stress of capture, which often leads to premature birth or loss of the pregnancy , according to research published inin 2023.says Smith, of Sharklife. He argues this type of sport would not be condoned for charismatic land animals like lions. “Would you be allowed to exhaust an animal and then suffocate it for a while, starve it of oxygen, take a few pictures, everybody says,If people were snapping gleeful photos with a dead or injured dolphin, Smith says, “there would be an absolute public outcry.” He hopes we can “close the public empathy gap” and treat sharks with respect and compassion, too.Another change would be requiring recreational fishers to use low-impact gear like circle hooks, as opposed to the more common — and more deadly — j-shaped hooks. This would reduce the chance of hooking a shark in the gut or gills, which is much more likely to cause harm or death than hooking the fish by the jaw.As I kayaked up to a century-old family fishing camp on Isla Partida off Mexico’s Baja California, a dozen children were playing on a sandy spit beside the blue sea. Their fathers and uncles sat in the shade mending fishing nets, the fourth generation of Leóns to make a living by chasing fish — including sharks — from dawn to dusk. Most of them hope the children do not follow in their footsteps.Paloma Aniló Calderón León, 15, wears a t-shirt with a hammerhead shark logo, framed by the name of a local conservation organization, Pelagios Kakunjá. She told me that she wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up. Her mother, Ana León, and father, Malaeel Salgado Calderón, are all for it. “Fishing is not a business, with the changes we’ve seen,” Calderón says. “There are very few fish left today.” Because it takes increasingly more time and more fuel to find sharks, he says, the profit from fishing is marginal at best.Now, Calderón hopes to get paid to study sharks instead of kill them. He and his family are part of a project led by Pelagios Kakunjá to train 30 fishers in Baja California as field technicians. Each will drive a boat to find the sharks, then collect blood and tissue samples, drop cameras to collect videos and place sensors underwater to track temperature and water chemistry. One of the species they are searching for is the scalloped hammerhead says James Ketchum, a shark ecologist who cofounded Pelagios Kakunjá in 2010. The collapse of shark populations in Baja was sudden, he says. By 2012, “there was nothing, it was an empty lot,” Ketchum remembers. “I was basically crying underwater.” The number of scalloped hammerheads near Isla Partida declined 97 percent in the last 50 years , Ketchum and colleagues reported inin 2024. They cited overfishing as the primary cause.In 2012, Mexico banned shark fishing from May through July each year to protect vulnerable species during the breeding season. And sharks have started to come back. Last year, researchers captured and tagged a juvenile hammerhead for the first time in Cabo Pulmo National Park, a marine protected area near the southern tip of Baja.Other fishers in Baja are joining the growing ecotourism industry. The region is a world-class destination for swimming with or watching mako, blue, thresher and white sharks. Cristobal Perez, cofounder of the tour company Nomad Diving, says he “hires 100 percent Mexicans” as captains and guides, often choosing local fishers for their knowledge of the ocean and wildlife.More people on and in the water watching sharks also means more eyes — and cameras — observing them, a boon for science. Kathryn Ayres, a shark ecologist with the conservation nonprofit Beneath The Waves and a tour guide with Latitude Encounters, leads shark-watching trips out of Cabo San Lucas. In 2024, Ayres and colleagues used tourists’ videos from Baja to help document how orcas feed on whale sharks Ayres is also collecting data for an economic valuation of sharks by surveying tourists who come to Baja. Shark-related tourism generates more than $300 million per year globally, a number expected to double in the next 20 years, according to the IUCN report.