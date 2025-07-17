- Help. THis stupid movie wil ruin life for my species!

Rather than worrying about sharks while we frolic in the ocean this summer, we should instead fear for them. Sharks are keystone species that are vital to maintaining the health and resilience of the oceans

“Generally, people think that sharks are monsters — cold, unfeeling — and we don’t really have much compassion for them,” says Grant Smith, managing director of Sharklife, a research and education nonprofit in South Africa. “That just leaves them wide open to exploitation and harm.”

The biology of sharks puts them at risk​



Although sharks have survived on Earth for at least 400 million years, their biology makes them especially vulnerable to threats like overfishing. They grow slowly and don't reproduce until later in life. The Greenland shark, the world's longest-lived vertebrate , has an average life span of 272 years, but females don't breed until they are 150. Great whites can live to be 70 but aren't ready to have babies until middle age. And while some sharks lay eggs, most give birth to only a few pups at a time after a long pregnancy. This slow life cycle means sharks "can't keep pace with how fast we're removing them from the environment or how fast their habitat is changing," says Jodie Rummer, a fish physiologist at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia.