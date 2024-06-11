5 x 2 Bagwork

Trabaho
Mighty
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 7,495
- Reaction score
- 6,588
Hello friends
1 Warm Up (00:00-02:00)
2 Front Kicks & Elbows (03:00 - 05:00)
3 Boxing (06:00 - 08:00)
4 Roundhouse kicks (09:00 -11:00)
5 Everything (12:00-14:00)
Am in Bosnia Herzegowina since 5 days. I still haven't aclimated to +10 degrees. The bag is in the roof area which is even hotter and I'm majorly gassing. I'm also heavy at 6' 258
1 Warm Up (00:00-02:00)
2 Front Kicks & Elbows (03:00 - 05:00)
3 Boxing (06:00 - 08:00)
4 Roundhouse kicks (09:00 -11:00)
5 Everything (12:00-14:00)
Am in Bosnia Herzegowina since 5 days. I still haven't aclimated to +10 degrees. The bag is in the roof area which is even hotter and I'm majorly gassing. I'm also heavy at 6' 258