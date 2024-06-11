5 x 2 Bagwork

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Trabaho

Trabaho

Jun 22, 2022
7,495
6,588
Hello friends 😁✌🏻

1 Warm Up (00:00-02:00)
2 Front Kicks & Elbows (03:00 - 05:00)
3 Boxing (06:00 - 08:00)
4 Roundhouse kicks (09:00 -11:00)
5 Everything (12:00-14:00)

Am in Bosnia Herzegowina since 5 days. I still haven't aclimated to +10 degrees. The bag is in the roof area which is even hotter and I'm majorly gassing. I'm also heavy at 6' 258 😬

 
Yall are free to leave some feedback. Like skim trough it. The roundhouses are my best technique. I need some entertainment too lol. Gonna record a better higher paced one these days. Just caught a lung cold the last 2 days and couldn't train. Hurt pretty bad couldn't smoke for 2 days. Tomorrow I'll do something. Than maybe tuesday wensday record a proper 3 rounds of faster paced bag work. 😏
 
