5 things you might not know about new champion Julianna Pena (includes bizarre pic of dominatrix)

1. She's the younger sister of reporter / meterologist Grace Pena

images


2. She doesn't have resting bitch face, she has resting smouldering face

img_4621-jpeg.1065664


PENA_JULIANNA_L_12-11.png


i


3. This is her second title run. Her first title run came after defeating the legendary Amanda Nunes

sddefault.jpg


4. She was once arrested for kicking 2 men in the dick

1*MHy2hm8gDQiQ6Ztv2a965A.jpeg


5. Zac Effron was giving her the eyes the night she broke Amanda Nunes' streak



6. Seriously, forget her smile and just look at this resting smouldering face

profile:original

profile:original


If she was with me, she'd never be smiling. 😍😍😍😍

Wait...
 
Meh, nothing special.




























She can still get it tho....

<BC1>
 
