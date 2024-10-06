5 things you might not know about new champion Julianna Pena (includes bizarre pic of dominatrix)

don't ask
1. She's the younger sister of reporter / meterologist Grace Pena
2. She doesn't have resting bitch face, she has resting smouldering face
3. This is her second title run. Her first title run came after defeating the legendary Amanda Nunes
4. She was once arrested for kicking 2 men in the dick
5. Zac Effron was giving her the eyes the night she broke Amanda Nunes' streak
6. Seriously, forget her smile and just look at this resting smouldering face
If she was with me, she'd never be smiling.
Wait...
