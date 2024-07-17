Media 5’3 Black Belt defeats 6’8 Sherdogger in MMA fighter

HW defended that takedown like a retard trying to lift him like he did,<lol> , no attempts at proper underhooks ,useless punches, no trying to cut off the fence so he can sprawl. OOF <lmao>

Man a modern Open Weight Grand Prix in the UFC would be dope though 😏
 
Bro was close AF to hittin di Batista Bomb n changing lil Broski's wholeazz life 🚫🧢🧢

You'll get em next tayum fam good work switch it up wif di Last Ride attempt use dat chain wrestlin👌🏺⚰️
 
Yeah seen this one before.

Just goes to show that height and weight alone won't make the difference, if you have no skills you're fooked.
 
Genuinely impressive. lol at anyone thinking they would have done better than the fat guy.
 
