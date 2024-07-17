You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 21,533
- Reaction score
- 47,128
The 5'3 guy will be gassed before the fight starts, but wins after the 6'8 guy breaks his leg kicking him.I want to see a fight between a 5'3 265lbs guy and a 6'8 135lbs one.
A Mark Hunt atomic butt slam in a fight like that would be deadly..I want to see a fight between a 5'3 265lbs guy and a 6'8 135lbs one.
midget shit, smhThat guy ain't 6'8.
I did a google and I'm seeing 6'6 and 6'5.
lol at anyone thinking they would have done better than the fat guy.