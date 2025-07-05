4th of July firework accidents in your area?

Many years ago I helped Xray a guy that had a homemade fire work go off in his hand. Me and another person
took images of a shredded bloody stump. He had clamps on his arteries. Nasty stuff.
I later Xrayed his wrist after they removed the mangled appendage.
Some things get burned into your brain.

Stay safe folks.
 
Fire has been mans enemy since the beginning of time

happy-birthday-gone-wrong.gif
 
Damn I thought the tariffs would stop the illegal fireworks. I saw one video on reddit of this launcher that fell and started shooting every house in the neighborhoods. It reminded me of the time when I was a kid. Our friend lit a honeycomb one upside down. I had to run for my life.
 
Yeah, you got mofos turning their streets into Tel Aviv

 
Some poor little old lady died after her house caught fire from a falling firework on the 3rd. Sad stuff. So essentially someone lighting off fireworks that day killed her.
 
Ladder Master said:
Many years ago I helped Xray a guy that had a homemade fire work go off in his hand. Me and another person
took images of a shredded bloody stump. He had clamps on his arteries. Nasty stuff.
I later Xrayed his wrist after they removed the mangled appendage.
Some things get burned into your brain.

Stay safe folks.
Click to expand...
I was doing an EKG a few years ago on a guy who thought he could throw artillery shells. He lost most of his right hand. While the surgeon was closing his arteries, a nice spray of blood flew right past my face. She told me to hold off on that ekg for a few min. His buddy was in the next room with chest burns, cracked ribs and a solid concussion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,288
Messages
57,521,152
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top