4th of July firework accidents in your area?

I was doing an EKG a few years ago on a guy who thought he could throw artillery shells. He lost most of his right hand. While the surgeon was closing his arteries, a nice spray of blood flew right past my face. She told me to hold off on that ekg for a few min. His buddy was in the next room with chest burns, cracked ribs and a solid concussion.Many years ago I helped Xray a guy that had a homemade fire work go off in his hand. Me and another person
took images of a shredded bloody stump. He had clamps on his arteries. Nasty stuff.
I later Xrayed his wrist after they removed the mangled appendage.
Some things get burned into your brain.
Stay safe folks.