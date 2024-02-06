4chan is pissing off internet THOTs with "DignifAI"

4chan has been going around and "DignifAI"ing instagram/Onlyfans, etc... and the models are pissed about it

They're using AI to cover up girls and make them look more dignified.

#DignifAI

#DignifAI is a hashtag campaign created by users of 4chan's /pol/ board in which they use artificial intelligence tools to edit real pictures of women in provocative clothing to give them a more modest outfit and, if applicable, remove their tattoos. The trend began spreading on Twitter / X in...
GFSYsIQWgAABZ18



GFMZaUGX0AEWfIy.jpg




9F23EPW.png
 
Gimme dat sweet, sweet ankle shot, baybay

