49 Side Closed Guard Techniques in Just 17 Minutes by Jason Scully (Part 2 of Our Closed Guard Series)

I added a brand new video on my Jiu Jitsu in Minutes YouTube channel!
It's 49 Side Closed Guard Techniques in Just 17 Minutes by Jason Scully.
This is part 2 of our Closed Guard series. Be sure to watch "Part 1" which is 66 Closed Guard Concepts In Just 16 Minutes by Jason Scully (Part 1) if you haven't.
These two videos will give you a TON of things to work in for your closed guard game!
The "Side Closed Guard" is one of the strongest closed guards in Jiu Jitsu, due to it's strong angle of attack and large amount of attack options!
I have a BIG De La Riva Jiu Jitsu in Minutes video coming soon too!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to my channel! I am trying to reach 100,000 subscribers on my 2nd channel!
Thank you for watching!
Jason Scully