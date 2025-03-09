  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

49 - 46!?!?!?

If you don't believe something fishy is going on with judging at this point, I don't know what to tell someone.

In b4 someone justifies it
 
why didnt ankalaev do that every single round is my quetion why strike if you can wall and stall usman had no problem doing that
 
show me a clear round for alex.... there wasn't one except maybe 5th

round 1 - nothing burger
2 - ank rocked him
3 - nothing
4- ank grappling
5- maybe alex
 
Alex should just go back to kickboxing where the competition is easier if he cant handle the grappling that is involved in MMA
 
Gilday said:
I mean Pereira outlanded him in 4/5 rounds and defended every takedown. Let's not pretend like Ank showed he was better at all lmao

3-2 either way in a bad performance by both


Ank controlled the fight. You could say bad performance by both but Ank walked into hostile territory, took Alex's title and rendered him a shell of himself.

Goat!
 
