43 year old Archie Moore vs 20 y/o Ali (Clay)

Archie offered him to be his coach and teach him proper defense, but Ali rejected.

It might have served him well though as his athleticism deteriorated later on. His right hand being absolutely out of position was one reason he never figured out why Norton's jab was causing him so much trouble.

He did work with Moore for maybe his first pro fight or so, not long, he couldn't take the discipline. Moore wanted him to sweep the floor and wash dished and Ali said he wouldn't do that for his momma and so he wouldn't do it for him either. Like you, Moore said to Ali's biographer that he wanted to teach Ali his method of fighting and thought it would have saved Ali from the punishment he took later. It's a tricky thing, messing with a man's style like that. The "my way or the highway" ruin fighters and maybe their approach is good for others. Angelo Dundee was much more lenient.I do know Ali recognized how important Moore was and I don't think he intended to really hurt him, it didn't look like he was trying to kill him in that fight. What I'm saying is that I don't think there was any dislike, just look at Ali hug Moore right after the fight.