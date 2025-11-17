43 year old Archie Moore vs 20 y/o Ali (Clay)

He did work with Moore for maybe his first pro fight or so, not long, he couldn't take the discipline. Moore wanted him to sweep the floor and wash dished and Ali said he wouldn't do that for his momma and so he wouldn't do it for him either. Like you, Moore said to Ali's biographer that he wanted to teach Ali his method of fighting and thought it would have saved Ali from the punishment he took later. It's a tricky thing, messing with a man's style like that. The "my way or the highway" ruin fighters and maybe their approach is good for others. Angelo Dundee was much more lenient.Archie offered him to be his coach and teach him proper defense, but Ali rejected.
It might have served him well though as his athleticism deteriorated later on. His right hand being absolutely out of position was one reason he never figured out why Norton's jab was causing him so much trouble.
Too big, too young, too fast, too talented...
But respect to the old Mongoose.
He was crafty as hell with that cross guard and that head movement.
Love to see such distinctive styles dance together.
43 is ancient for today's time also. usyk is a pillar of older guys being elite and has talked about retirement - he is only 38.Old Archie was pretty unlucky to fight what was probably the worst stylistic match-up you could think of for him, on top of being ancient (especially for that time).
For all this upper body movement, Archie tended to be pretty stationary with his footwork. Sort of like James Toney vs Roy Jones.
no comparison but you can't tell anyone anything.Not just the age but the miles..
Without looking it up i bet Archie was.over 100 fights at 38.
What's usyk at? Gotta be less than 30.