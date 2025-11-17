43 year old Archie Moore vs 20 y/o Ali (Clay)

Old Archie was pretty unlucky to fight what was probably the worst stylistic match-up you could think of for him, on top of being ancient (especially for that time).

For all this upper body movement, Archie tended to be pretty stationary with his footwork. Sort of like James Toney vs Roy Jones.
 
Archie offered him to be his coach and teach him proper defense, but Ali rejected.
It might have served him well though as his athleticism deteriorated later on. His right hand being absolutely out of position was one reason he never figured out why Norton's jab was causing him so much trouble.
 
He did work with Moore for maybe his first pro fight or so, not long, he couldn't take the discipline. Moore wanted him to sweep the floor and wash dished and Ali said he wouldn't do that for his momma and so he wouldn't do it for him either. Like you, Moore said to Ali's biographer that he wanted to teach Ali his method of fighting and thought it would have saved Ali from the punishment he took later. It's a tricky thing, messing with a man's style like that. The "my way or the highway" ruin fighters and maybe their approach is good for others. Angelo Dundee was much more lenient.

I do know Ali recognized how important Moore was and I don't think he intended to really hurt him, it didn't look like he was trying to kill him in that fight. What I'm saying is that I don't think there was any dislike, just look at Ali hug Moore right after the fight.
 
Too big, too young, too fast, too talented...

But respect to the old Mongoose.

He was crafty as hell with that cross guard and that head movement.


Love to see such distinctive styles dance together.
In those years, Ali was truly near perfect. The story that he beat up on Willie Pastrano when he was still an ammie and a kid, like 16, was true. Pastrano was a world class pro and young Clay made a fool of him. He did the same with Ingemar Johansen early on in his pro career when Ingo was not far removed from being the heavyweight champ. Likewise he also beat up Archie for a round, in sparring, because he resented being made to mop and sweep and then left the old man.

In the actual fight, Moore actually caught Ali with a vet move, a sneak right hand in the first round. If you watch the first round of Ali-Holmes, right before the end of the first round, Ali tries the exact same move and I always suspected that Ali remembered that punch from when he was the young guy fighting an old guy.
 
43 is ancient for today's time also. usyk is a pillar of older guys being elite and has talked about retirement - he is only 38.
 
Not just the age but the miles..

Without looking it up i bet Archie was.over 100 fights at 38.


What's usyk at? Gotta be less than 30.
 
no comparison but you can't tell anyone anything.
 
