43 monkeys escape South Carolina research facility; police warn residents to secure doors and windowsBy Stephen Smith
Updated on: November 8, 2024 / 12:18 PM EST / CBS News
Authorities in South Carolina on Thursday warned residents to lock their doors and windows after more than 40 monkeys escaped from a research facility. As of Friday morning, the fugitive monkeys still had not been captured, the CEO of the research facility told CBS News.
The 43 primates broke loose from an Alpha Genesis facility in Beaufort County, prompting officials to set up traps and use thermal imaging cameras in an effort to locate and capture the monkeys, the Yemassee Police Department said. In an update posted to social media late Thursday, police said the primates had been spotted in a wooded region near the facility and urged residents to steer clear of the animals."