Arlovski did very well here. Weathered a big barrage early from Aspinall then looked good after he recovered, caught Aspinall with some big shots as well the striking was pretty even although Arlovski was clearly a lot slower than in previous years.
Made a small technical error trying to get up in round 2 which allowed Aspinall to get the choke. Can see Arlovski was pissed as he knew he was in it until that mistake.
Overall a close fight until the finish that looked to be heading to a decision.