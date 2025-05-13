Rewatch 42 year old Arlovski giving Aspinall a tough time on the feet before losing from a technical error on the ground

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
8,614
Reaction score
10,808


Arlovski did very well here. Weathered a big barrage early from Aspinall then looked good after he recovered, caught Aspinall with some big shots as well the striking was pretty even although Arlovski was clearly a lot slower than in previous years.

Made a small technical error trying to get up in round 2 which allowed Aspinall to get the choke. Can see Arlovski was pissed as he knew he was in it until that mistake.
Overall a close fight until the finish that looked to be heading to a decision.
 
🥈Aspinall would lose to Stipe🏆
Francis would have sent him into another orbit!!🪐🌠
 
Actually at the time I thought Aspinal made a great job at adapting his gameplan. This night Arlovski had sharp striking, so he relied on the grappling with an immediate success. Some low IQ HW would've lost this one getting pieced up on this outside by Andrei.
 
It says a lot about Aspinall's well rounded-ness and ability to overcome adversity.
 
Tom's talent on full display here. Leading comfortably on the feet and submitted him in 6 seconds of shooting on him. 12 pro fights deep and only his 3rd UFC fight. 100% finishing rate.

Arlovski was still a very dangerous and competitive fighter at this point. He went on to win his next 4. Never cherry picked his opponents or ducked. He fought Tom Aspinall at 42, already 50 pro fights deep. This could've been inspiration for HW Jon Jones, who's only 37, has 30 pro fights, unwilling to take a chance against Tom.
 
Last edited:
tom was beating the piss out of him, then arlovski connects twice before getting choked out effortlessly, and your takeaway is that he was giving him a tough time?
 
Leinster Rugby said:
what a shit take/thread
Click to expand...
<Waaah>
Lmao don't get too butthurt chump...lets see if you can even still walk up the stairs at 42 let alone give Aspinall a hell of a fight at that age.
Chubi said:
Actually at the time I thought Aspinal made a great job at adapting his gameplan. This night Arlovski had sharp striking, so he relied on the grappling with an immediate success. Some low IQ HW would've lost this one getting pieced up on this outside by Andrei.
Click to expand...
Arlovski was on point with his striking, and Tom looked somewhat surprised he was getting hit with some big shots on the feet. I don't think Arlovski expected the switch to submissions which caught him off guard he is a high level grappler so ordinarily he would be giving Aspinall problems on the ground also.
AmonTobin said:
Arlovski was still a very dangerous and competitive fighter at this point. He went on to win his next 4. Never cherry picked his opponents or ducked. He fought Tom Aspinall at 42, already 50 pro fights deep. This could've been inspiration for HW Jon Jones, who's only 37, has 30 pro fights, unwilling to take a chance against Tom.
Click to expand...
He was, although Jones has far more to lose. Arlovski has done it all but has quite a few loses also so can afford to take those gambles without tarnishing his legacy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
JJ vs Reyes might be just like JJ vs Aspinall
2
Replies
22
Views
571
GordoBarraBJJ
GordoBarraBJJ
Luffy
Jon Jones vs Tom — here what's going on
2
Replies
31
Views
735
Luffy
Luffy
Luffy
Jon Jones is the toughest fighter and has the best defense (which imo is the key to defeat Aspinall)
2
Replies
25
Views
872
NextGen
N

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,593
Messages
57,294,617
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top