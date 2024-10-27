Mack Yancy
Man Charged With Hate Crimes in New York City Street Attacks
Skiboky Stora, 40, is accused of targeting people he believed were white, female or Jewish. He was arrested in March after one of his alleged victims shared her story on TikTok.
The man, Skiboky Stora, 40, who is Black, was accused of targeting people he believed were white, female or Jewish. He was arrested in March when one of his alleged victims shared her story on TikTok. The woman, Halley Kate Mcgookin, then 23, said she was walking in Chelsea when a man punched her in the face so forcefully that she fell to the ground. The police arrested Mr. Stora two days later. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In September, prosecutors said, Mr. Stora elbowed a white 17-year-old boy in the neck and said something like, “You people think you can do whatever you want,” using an expletive.
The next month, he is accused of elbowing a 37-year-old fair-skinned woman in the shoulder. And in November, prosecutors said, Mr. Stora attacked a man and a woman, both white 28-year-olds, after the woman took a picture of him tearing down posters of Israeli hostages. Mr. Stora followed the couple, shouting antisemitic remarks, including “Die, Jews, die!” according to the district attorney.