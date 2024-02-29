40th (10th) year Anniversary of Justice being served by the Father against his kid's Rapist

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
17,640
Reaction score
29,101


attachment-Mattew-Cipolla-youtube.jpg




Leon Gary Plauché (November 10, 1945 – October 20, 2014) was an American man known for publicly killing Jeff Doucet, a child molester who had kidnapped and raped Plauché's son, Jody. The killing occurred on March 16, 1984 and was captured on camera by a local news crew. Plauché was given a seven-year suspended sentence with five years' probation and 300 hours of community service, receiving no prison time
 
I understand wanting to kill him but also would you want him to be alive and suffer through prison too?
 
Thrawn33 said:
To the father:
Rest in Power, King.

May his cup be ever full in the halls of Valhalla.

To the piece of shit:
Rest in piss

I hope Hell exists so you continue to suffer.
Click to expand...
Did he die in battle?
 
LGP for man of the century! My remorse and humanity ends with child molesters. They should all die unspeakable deaths.
 
Joshuaace said:
I can't condone it, but I understand it.
Click to expand...
I don't condone it either but if it was my daughter I would have done the same. Till type verdicts are disgusting for their racism but this guy getting away with it was justice.
 
STRYDG said:
I understand wanting to kill him but also would you want him to be alive and suffer through prison too?
Click to expand...
No. They get used to prison. The biggest problem is the dad had to kill him quickly before he knew what happened instead of having enough time to make him regret it.


new_mexico1 said:
Sentence was suspended. So it doesn't look like the dude was going to prison for his crimes.
Click to expand...
The dad's sentence was suspended. The molester had just been flown back from California to go on trial and the dad got him as news crews filmed him arriving.
 
I got no problems with killing someone who molested your kid. Guys a hero. What he did should be legal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,778
Messages
55,166,557
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top