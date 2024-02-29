40th (10th) year Anniversary of Justice being served by the Father against his kid's Rapist

Scerpi
Leon Gary Plauché (November 10, 1945 – October 20, 2014) was an American man known for publicly killing Jeff Doucet, a child molester who had kidnapped and raped Plauché's son, Jody. The killing occurred on March 16, 1984 and was captured on camera by a local news crew. Plauché was given a seven-year suspended sentence with five years' probation and 300 hours of community service, receiving no prison time