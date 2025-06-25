Media 40% of the fighters on the top 15 Pound for Pound list are from the Caucuses

40% of the entire UFC roster would be from the Caucasus if they only signed fighters based on talent
 
Region has about 20 million people. They are to mma what the Balkans are to basketball.
 
North America needs to get the Cauc out of their asus if they want to be back on top
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
so basically you mean that majority of fighters arent from caucasus region
So basically, a region that has barely 20 million people has produced almost as many current high level UFC fighters as the other 7 billion people on the planet combined.

It's very notable.
 
Söze Aldo said:
So basically, a region that has barely 20 million people has produced almost as many current high level UFC fighters as the other 7 billion people on the planet combined.

It's very notable.
Yeah it's definitely notable. I think the other side though is we look at that places interests right? If wrestling (which is the strongest base for MMA) is popular there, it's no wonder they make great fighters. 96% of all NFL players are american, because they care about it more than the rest of the world. Perhaps in those countries fighting is seen as a better avenue to make money and get scouted and also the countries culture supports and backs this ideology.
 
