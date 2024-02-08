Media 4 years ago today, Jon Jones defeated Dominick Reyes

Who do you think won the fight?

Reyes has not been the same since that fight, sadly. I'd love to see him come back to form, but he may have lost too much durability at this point. He was doing okay VS Jiri before he got leveled imo
 
I don’t know what it is, but when I watch a fight like this I know that reyes won 3 rounds, and I know that there really shouldn’t be much controversy with that opinion, but some people are so ideological when it comes to MMA, like they can’t stomach the thought of their favourite fighter getting a wrong decision. It’s kind of like the “close fight but gsp beat Hendricks with the takedowns” people, except they’re not really around anymore so you don’t see it

And when someone says “the judges decision is all that matters”? When have the judges ever been fully accurate on one event? We had 3 different scores for the same fight, Dolidze vs imavov. You’re telling me you accept it could have been a draw, but that imavov also could have won every round with a 10-8 in the first? Are those 2 equally correct scores? Even when they get it right sometimes you still have a judge scoring a clear 29-28 a 30-27, or vice versa. The hivemind with that kind of thinking is insane to me
 
This is the antithesis of the JBJ "loss" to Hammill.

Boner does deserve a loss, though it should be to Reyes.



Saw this fight recently and was shocked.

There's no other way to score the first 3 rounds but to Reyes.

Going into the 4th, Jon needed to either pitch a 10-8 in one of the rounds or get a stoppage.

He didn't do either.

That fight seemed very clearly 48-47 Reyes.
 
JJ 2 previous fights with Smith and Santos, and this one with Reyes, revealed JJ looking beatable. After this fight, JJ was smart to leave, he was only treading water now before he was about to sink. Not sure if it was them catching up or his lifestyle.
 
Everyone acts like Reyes ran away with it, but if you actually watch the fight there were many combinations Reyes threw that completely wiffed. Some people in the media DID have Jones winning. That has been rewritten to the fight not being close and Reyes clearly winning it.
 
It's funny that people complain more about GSP vs Johny.
That was a very close fight and hard to score.
But Jones vs Reyes was a clear 3-2 for Reyes. There was no wrestling involved in the first 3 rounds and it's pretty fucking obvious that Reyes had more powerful strikes and more strikes.
 
