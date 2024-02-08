I don’t know what it is, but when I watch a fight like this I know that reyes won 3 rounds, and I know that there really shouldn’t be much controversy with that opinion, but some people are so ideological when it comes to MMA, like they can’t stomach the thought of their favourite fighter getting a wrong decision. It’s kind of like the “close fight but gsp beat Hendricks with the takedowns” people, except they’re not really around anymore so you don’t see it



And when someone says “the judges decision is all that matters”? When have the judges ever been fully accurate on one event? We had 3 different scores for the same fight, Dolidze vs imavov. You’re telling me you accept it could have been a draw, but that imavov also could have won every round with a 10-8 in the first? Are those 2 equally correct scores? Even when they get it right sometimes you still have a judge scoring a clear 29-28 a 30-27, or vice versa. The hivemind with that kind of thinking is insane to me