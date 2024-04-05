Chad R. Thundercock
Remember the stabbing incident a while ago in Ireland that targeted children?
Well, unfortunately, another stabbing attack occurred in Germany yesterday by a Syrian refugee who recently received his Dutch passport:
Here's what the piece of shit looks like:
Hmm, yes. A "Dutchman" slashed a German girl.
“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
