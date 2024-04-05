Crime 4 year old girl stabbed by a Syrian refugee in Germany

Was allowing Syrian refugees to enter Europe a good idea?

  • Total voters
    14
Chad R. Thundercock

Chad R. Thundercock

The R stands for Arrrrr, Matey!
@Silver
Joined
Nov 30, 2005
Messages
14,434
Reaction score
11,274
Remember the stabbing incident a while ago in Ireland that targeted children?

forums.sherdog.com

Crime - Two adults and three children hospitalised after Stabbing in Dublin

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67512002 Five people, including three children, have been taken to hospital after a serious incident in Dublin, Irish police say. Irish broadcaster RTÉ have reported the injuries have come from a suspected stabbing incident. It happened shortly after...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Well, unfortunately, another stabbing attack occurred in Germany yesterday by a Syrian refugee who recently received his Dutch passport:

nltimes.nl

Dutch-Syrian man arrested for randomly stabbing girl, 4, in German supermarket

Police in Germany arrested a 34-year-old man accused of stabbing a young girl in a supermarket in Wangen im Allgäu. Authorities said on Thursday, "the suspect is a Dutch citizen originally from Syria."The seemingly random incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday in a grocery store on...
nltimes.nl nltimes.nl

Here's what the piece of shit looks like:

GKZzeHPW8AExqod




Hmm, yes. A "Dutchman" slashed a German girl.

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
 
Last edited:
These people are cowards - they only ambush the vulnerable and unexpecting, and harbour nothing but abject hatred for the west. The barbarians have been welcomed in through the gates - is it any surprise several EU countries are starting to move right, fairly hard?
 
So what, ethnic Germans commit crimes too. Am I saying it right
 
The people of Europe and America should worry less about China and Russia and more about their our political elite. Europe allowing mass amounts of "refugees" and America allowing mass amounts of "migrants" is nothing more than a state sanctioned invasion of the West. These people are going to raise crime rates, take resources, and their children will be able to influence elections. Russians and the Chinese aren't the biggest threats to quality of life to the average Westerner, their own governments and the people who own them are.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
well I'm going to vote for whichever party actually takes out the trash, that's for sure.
Click to expand...
None of them will. They're all on the take. All of these illegals/migrants/refugees or whatever they're calling them these days are all here to stay. Your politicians won't be doing shit about it even if the people vote for it.
 
stories like this bring out the hate.

i'm a "POC" (for you libs out there). you're free to call me a tyrant but i would deport all mf'ing migrants, illegals, and intolerant immigrants out of europe if i could. any non-assimiliable, anti-western, anti-european immigrant would be gone, and it doesn't matter if they were born there or not.
 
What's funny is only extremely racist middle easterners and western leftists would defend this. Other than that no decent human being would try to find an excuse. And they think they are the good ones lolllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll
 
Political bullshit aside, that's monstrous and I hope this guy rots in a cell.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,347
Messages
55,348,904
Members
174,751
Latest member
AzadKashmir_Sensi

Share this page

Back
Top