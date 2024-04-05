The people of Europe and America should worry less about China and Russia and more about their our political elite. Europe allowing mass amounts of "refugees" and America allowing mass amounts of "migrants" is nothing more than a state sanctioned invasion of the West. These people are going to raise crime rates, take resources, and their children will be able to influence elections. Russians and the Chinese aren't the biggest threats to quality of life to the average Westerner, their own governments and the people who own them are.