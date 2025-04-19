4 Year Liberal Arts Colleges Struggling

MC Paul Barman
My wife's sister works in administration at Wisconsin Lutheran College and she stated, about 3 years back, that colleges were needing to get ready for the student enrollment drop off that is about to hit.
Near where I live, in the past 3 years, 2 colleges have closed. Decisions that were made quickly: Silver Lake College and Cardinal Strict College. St. Norbert College recently cut faculty and programs. Some in the college were up in arms over this.
Add to the lower birthrate.... you have less males attending college. in 2023 they make up 42%, in 2011 they made up 47%. I don't know if this is only white males... or just males.
Any colleges near you foundering?
