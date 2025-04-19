4 Year Liberal Arts Colleges Struggling

My wife's sister works in administration at Wisconsin Lutheran College and she stated, about 3 years back, that colleges were needing to get ready for the student enrollment drop off that is about to hit.

Near where I live, in the past 3 years, 2 colleges have closed. Decisions that were made quickly: Silver Lake College and Cardinal Strict College. St. Norbert College recently cut faculty and programs. Some in the college were up in arms over this.

Add to the lower birthrate.... you have less males attending college. in 2023 they make up 42%, in 2011 they made up 47%. I don't know if this is only white males... or just males.

Any colleges near you foundering?
 
I think a big factor is that the kids that are now starting to go to college have parents that are young enough to have gotten hit hard by student debt, and don't want that for their kids
 
I recently watched a video about this topic and you touched upon the major point, and that's declining birth rate.

Also there's a glut of colleges in the US. Usually the American economy is about 10 times of Canada, and that ratio applies to a lot of other things. Yet I think there are 30 times more colleges in USA than in Canada

 
Maybe coincidentally, the coffee shops they open around here all seem to blow up and stay busy all day, I'm sure they're looking for just these kinds of broccoli haired 19 year olds to work the counter

Plenty of time left to work on their poli-scy rant and study astrology. Maybe even become a DJ with all that money saved
 
I think a lot of the youth are better at recognizing what scams a lot of colleges are. Why graduate with a mortgage sized debt for a piece of paper when you can go to a trade school, learn something useful, and make double to triple the money when you get out for a fraction of the cost.
 
Contempt said:
What... no-one wants a super expensive degree in unemployment?

Say it ain't so... LOL

Where will Starbucks find barristers now?
Where will the English courts find baristas?
 
