4 time world sambo champion my ASS!

Ez meal for Costa.

Not even worthy of an opponent.
Championship material? Lol. Those other sambo competitors must be cans
 
Ez meal for Costa.

Not even worthy of an opponent.
Championship material? Lol. Those other sambo competitors must be cans
Them Russkies have clearly gone as soft as every other nation's males. They can't even successfully invade Ukraine after 3 years. Hell, it took the Germans less time to conquer all of continental western Europe in the 40s with far less advanced weaponry!
 
Them Russkies have clearly gone as soft as every other nation's males. They can't even successfully invade Ukraine after 3 years. Hell, it took the Germans less time to conquer all of continental western Europe in the 40s with far less advanced weaponry!
They had meth tho
 
They had meth tho
What is crazy is that it not a joke, it really was the reason for many of the wins and many of loses of the German military during that war at that specific time. Pervitin.
 
Them Russkies have clearly gone as soft as every other nation's males. They can't even successfully invade Ukraine after 3 years. Hell, it took the Germans less time to conquer all of continental western Europe in the 40s with far less advanced weaponry!
I'd beat russians if I had western nations sending me billions
 
