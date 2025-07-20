  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

4 time world sambo champion my A**!

Rdude92 said:
Ez meal for Costa.

Not even worthy of an opponent.
Championship material? Lol. Those other sambo competitors must be cans
Them Russkies have clearly gone as soft as every other nation's males. They can't even successfully invade Ukraine after 3 years. Hell, it took the Germans less time to conquer all of continental western Europe in the 40s with far less advanced weaponry!
 
Mask Of Winters said:
They had meth tho
 
Mask Of Winters said:
I'd beat russians if I had western nations sending me billions
 
wrb said:
What is crazy is that it not a joke, it really was the reason for many of the wins and many of loses of the German military during that war at that specific time. Pervitin.
When I was in grade school, I was taught: They took over Europe using the greatest example of the Military Industrial Complex humanity has ever seen, coupled with hyper aggressive military engineering.

After graduating from high school and watching public television documentaries on ww2: Meth. It was all about having soldiers that didn't require food, sleep, motivation for rage and following directions perfectly, etc.
 
Mask Of Winters said:
I read today that we just shipped tactical nukes to the UK as a deterrent. Shit could get real.
 
pclanadmin2 said:
it was a little bit of this and a little bit of that

the blitz of tanks was something nobody had ever seen before. Imagine waking up and there being 4,000 enemy tanks on your land out of the blue
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Well Costa is a BJJ black belt for over 15 years and we all know samba guys are afraid of real back belts.
Lol I remember sherdoggies thought Sambo was all the rage when Khabib was on top. Each week there'd be a "bjj is dead" thread. Always the clueless making the most bold claims, so funny.
 
Mask Of Winters said:
They are batting for the same side, if they really wanted to conquer it they would have done it in a matter of weeks, a couple months tops.

An ongoing war benefits the elites a lot more.
 
Usssssyyyy said:
<WellThere>

It blows my mind that almost nobody else sees this, or still thinks Ukraine needs billions because they could be overrun any day now :rolleyes: TBH I think at this point the "war" itself is staged.
 
