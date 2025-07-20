4 time world sambo champion my A**!

Ez meal for Costa.
Not even worthy of an opponent.
Championship material? Lol. Those other sambo competitors must be cans
Them Russkies have clearly gone as soft as every other nation's males. They can't even successfully invade Ukraine after 3 years. Hell, it took the Germans less time to conquer all of continental western Europe in the 40s with far less advanced weaponry!
What is crazy is that it not a joke, it really was the reason for many of the wins and many of loses of the German military during that war at that specific time. Pervitin.
When I was in grade school, I was taught: They took over Europe using the greatest example of the Military Industrial Complex humanity has ever seen, coupled with hyper aggressive military engineering.
I read today that we just shipped tactical nukes to the UK as a deterrent. Shit could get real.
it was a little bit of this and a little bit of that
After graduating from high school and watching public television documentaries on ww2: Meth. It was all about having soldiers that didn't require food, sleep, motivation for rage and following directions perfectly, etc.
Well Costa is a BJJ black belt for over 15 years and we all know samba guys are afraid of real back belts.
Lol I remember sherdoggies thought Sambo was all the rage when Khabib was on top. Each week there'd be a "bjj is dead" thread. Always the clueless making the most bold claims, so funny.
99% of people on Sherdog do not even know what sambo is.
They are batting for the same side, if they really wanted to conquer it they would have done it in a matter of weeks, a couple months tops.
They are batting for the same side, if they really wanted to conquer it they would have done it in a matter of weeks, a couple months tops.
An ongoing war benefits the elites a lot more.
So much shit is these days how would we ever know.
It blows my mind that almost nobody else sees this, or still thinks Ukraine needs billions because they could be overrun any day now TBH I think at this point the "war" itself is staged.
Dude, I love you, but I think you're reading some bullshit sources.
lol, it's the Enforcer, they're fair and on point usually. We didn't give it to the UK, we moved some to one of our bases in the UK apparently.
I'm an idiot, saw UK and thought you mean Ukraine. Still waking up.