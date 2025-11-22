GoodBadHBK
I will add more as we go, please give me some suggestions. We cant use the same actress twice.
It has 7.6 on IMDB, what do you want it to be, a top 10 all-time movie?Cool to see Run Lola Run get represented, that's an underrated movie.
I think it is hugely overrated. I watched it a couple of years back and gave it a 3.
I picked those and Michelle YeohSarah Connor and Ellen Ripley are easily #1 & 2.
After that, probably The Bride from Kill Bill.
And after that.....
(I put Lola because I don't think many people will)
I remember people talking about it back in the day when it was a new movie. I don't remember what exactly did they talk about, I was a kid. But it was a well known movie.I mean in the sense that I don't hear people talk about it often. I doubt it has many votes on IMDB compared to a lot of the other movies on the list. Fair enough if you don't like it.