Movies 4 Favourite Female Action Stars

  • Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor (T2)

  • Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley (Aliens)

  • Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity (Matrix)

  • Uma Thurman as The Bride/Beatrix Kiddo (Kill Bill)

  • Kate Beckinsale as Selene (Underworld)

  • Milla Jovovich as Alice (Resident Evil)

  • Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Edge of Tomorrow)

  • Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman)

  • Michelle Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien (Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon)

  • Scarlett Johansen as Black Widow (Black Widow)

  • Zoe Saldaña as Gamora (Guardians of the Galaxy)

  • Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust (MI Rogue Nation)

  • Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa (Fury Road)

  • Franka Potente as Lola (Run Lola Run)

  • Ana De Armas as Eve Macarro (Ballerina)

  • Angelina Jolie as Evelyn Salt (Salt)

  • Pam Grier as Coffy (Coffy)

I will add more as we go, please give me some suggestions. We cant use the same actress twice.
 
Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley are easily #1 & 2.

After that, probably The Bride from Kill Bill.

And after that.....

<{hughesimpress}>

(I put Lola because I don't think many people will)
 
Cool to see Run Lola Run get represented, that's an underrated movie.
 
Aside from Michelle Yeoh and Kate Beckinsale, the rest are stiff af. But I went with Michelle, Blunt and Weaver.
 
If the vote is for the star then it should be based on the star's entire body of work, not just one movie, and Michelle Yeoh should win: Does her own fighting and stunts, kung fu star and Bond girl.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Cool to see Run Lola Run get represented, that's an underrated movie.
It has 7.6 on IMDB, what do you want it to be, a top 10 all-time movie?
I think it is hugely overrated. I watched it a couple of years back and gave it a 3.
 
ssBaldy said:
It has 7.6 on IMDB, what do you want it to be, a top 10 all-time movie?
I think it is hugely overrated. I watched it a couple of years back and gave it a 3.
I mean in the sense that I don't hear people talk about it often. I doubt it has many votes on IMDB compared to a lot of the other movies on the list. Fair enough if you don't like it.
 
Adamant said:
Sarah Connor and Ellen Ripley are easily #1 & 2.

After that, probably The Bride from Kill Bill.

And after that.....

<{hughesimpress}>

(I put Lola because I don't think many people will)
I picked those and Michelle Yeoh

Honorable mention

aKaVj0.gif
 
cynthia-rothrock.gif
 
Jennifer Garner from Alias

Yvonne Strahovski from 24 (her action involved being dangled by wrists, tortured, having bucket of urine dumped on her)
 
Elizabeth Bennett as played by Kiera Knightly in Pride and Prejudice.

Love is her battle ground and beautiful words and manners are her weapons.

🥰🥰🥰
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I mean in the sense that I don't hear people talk about it often. I doubt it has many votes on IMDB compared to a lot of the other movies on the list. Fair enough if you don't like it.
I remember people talking about it back in the day when it was a new movie. I don't remember what exactly did they talk about, I was a kid. But it was a well known movie.
When my wife was in voice acting school a couple years ago, she had courses in movie history and storytelling, and one of those had Lola in a list of must watch movies. Thats why I watched it :)

What do you like about it?
 
