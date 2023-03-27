TheWobbler
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2015
- Messages
- 5,664
- Reaction score
- 2,245
A guy shoots and kills a bunch of kids he's never seen before. what goes through the mind of someone like that?
Hopefully the last thing to go through his mind was a round from a cop's service weapon.
Teenaged girl was the shooter. That’s unusual
Teenaged girl was the shooter. That’s unusual
Im afraid that we will probably see this more often going forward.
More female mass shooters. Its fairly rare right now.Yeah not like it happens every day is it