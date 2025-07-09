4.99 kfc country fried steak whaa

eating-chicken-yuddygang.gif
 
Damn, if that's the best your town has to offer.

Honestly, country fried steak with white gravy is pretty good, but you're missing the mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and turnip greens to go along with it. It's like they half-assed that meal. You're getting just a taste of a proper country southern meal.

The fuck is with the cole slaw? <lol>
 
Aurelian said:
It's KFC.
 
Bballfan123 said:
Is this a thing or is this one of e many perks of living in hillbilly topia?

Edit it’s sooo good 4.99 best deal in da town
Gosh...it look dry and not very good...you should had went to Mcdonald's instead....
 
Would be great on a open faced Sammy wirh mashed potatoes an gravy on top. Maybe a little cheddar.
 
