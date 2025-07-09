4.99 kfc country fried steak whaa

Bballfan123
Feb 16, 2020
It's KFC.Damn, if that's the best your town has to offer.
Honestly, country fried steak with white gravy is pretty good, but you're missing the mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and turnip greens to go along with it. It's like they half-assed that meal. You're getting just a taste of a proper country southern meal.
The fuck is with the cole slaw?
My apologies. I was spoiled growing up in the South around a bunch of women who could cook fantastic meals from scratch. My condolences to the people in areas with poor cooking skills.It's KFC.
Also came on his steak...Is this a thing or is this one of e many perks of living in hillbilly topia?
Edit it’s sooo good 4.99 best deal in da town
Gosh...it look dry and not very good...you should had went to Mcdonald's instead....Is this a thing or is this one of e many perks of living in hillbilly topia?
An a bit of the fries too...healthy proteins ?Also came on his steak...