  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy 4.5 trillion tax cut extension is the final nail in the coffin of America

tastaylvr said:

So we apparently want to reduce the debt but are adding more than 20 trillion over the next years?

Is this what you wanted? To pay more in tax but actually receiving less because they are gutting all your benefits so they get richer?
Click to expand...
The mental gymnastics the supposed debt hawks in here will be going through in this thread will be entertaining. It was never about the debt, though. This whole DOGE charade was always about selling huge tax cuts to the rich while gutting our social safety nets. It's disgusting, but MAGA is just that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Economy US manufacturers see higher metal prices as tariffs near
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
865
jefferz
jefferz
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
8K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,153
Messages
56,947,354
Members
175,472
Latest member
Romej8

Share this page

Back
Top