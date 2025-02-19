3rd round Zalal

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
I think rounds like that should be scored 10-8.
Taking an opponent down, or grinding him on the wall are boring to watch, but at Least demands some work from the fighter.
But literally running from the fight like that should be punished as a 10-8 round to disencourage things like that.
What you guys think about ?
