3rd round Zalal

I think rounds like that should be scored 10-8.

Taking an opponent down, or grinding him on the wall are boring to watch, but at Least demands some work from the fighter.
But literally running from the fight like that should be punished as a 10-8 round to disencourage things like that.

What you guys think about ?
 
Isn't it a penalty not to engage? Like timidity or something? Can't they use that to take a point?
 
Never forget the GOAT:
nate-quarry-run.gif


Pretty sure he got a 10-7 round in there.
It was pathetic display but 10-9 because the vet couldn't finish a guy clearly scared of him.
 
