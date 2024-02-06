3rd day of anxiety attacks

Hatuwkoi said: Started to take lexapro again, i feel so fucking anxious trying to keep my head up and day 3 woke up at midnight again cant sleep properly. Chest pain is unbearable and i just got a good paying, relaxed job it makes me wanna quit over little things. The situation is so bad guys. I just cant remove the negativity from my mind. And i had an attack today, god damn it hurts. Click to expand...

Sounds like anxiety disorder. Have that too. If everything is really going ok, then it is internal. Just know, you're not going to die. Chest pains? They always go away, just like the anxiety. Yes, they always come back, but use that break in between that nothing really hurts.I was on all the depression/anxiety shit. For emergencies, I had the xanax, clonazepam, now another one. I hate em. They work, but they're too strong for me. Could work for you, so take them on the attacks.I got prescribed metoprolol and it did nothing. Lowest dose mind you, but it may work. When you get breaks, think if something triggered the start of the bundle of attacks. May bring another one on, but fuck it, you're used to it. You know you wont die, chest pains will pass, youre surviving. Its miserable, I know, but you have to run towards the pain to ultimately get convinced that, tho it sucks, you'll be ok.In the meantime, do things that make you feel warm inside. Certain songs, YouTube vids, walking, activities that keep you busy. Meditation can work, but doing it correctly involves practicing and many restarts. Panic attacks will come cuz your brain knows what you're trying to do and interfere.Only you will know what's triggering you. Maybe you're psychic and these panics are preventing you from doing something? Dont know.It will go away.