3rd day of anxiety attacks

Started to take lexapro again, i feel so fucking anxious trying to keep my head up and day 3 woke up at midnight again cant sleep properly. Chest pain is unbearable and i just got a good paying, relaxed job it makes me wanna quit over little things. The situation is so bad guys. I just cant remove the negativity from my mind. And i had an attack today, god damn it hurts.
 
Think about it logically. What's the worse that could happen? Is that so bad after all? You're not having missiles and bombs dropped on you 24/7. You likely have functioning toilet, running water, electricity, easy access to food and porno. Don't think too much.

When trying to sleep, keep the sheets and area cold. Don't think. Stay still. Eventually your breathing will slow and you'll fall asleep. I use sleep timer on TV and DVR and whatever the TV is talking about will focus my mind on that and not thinking about stressful things.
 
Go for a long walk. Walking helps me work through things that weigh heavy on me.
 
Walking helps empty the mind. Helps when there's braless tourists around.

Once while driving, I saw this college aged blonde on the back of a moped wearing just a tank top and tiny red g-string.
 
I'm so sorry this is happening - anxiety can be debilitating. You should ask your doctor about propranolol - it is a beta blocker that is used off label to treat anxiety. From personal experience, it works extremely well - it prevents you from physically feeling the effects of anxiety (racing heart, sweating etc.).

Pulling for you bro.
 
Don't you have a histoty of similar threads?

Seriously, put down whatever you are taking and go to a real fucking counselor/therapist.
You only have this one life! Try making the best out of this experience! And take help, you are worth it, even if it's a struggle.

I've been through some shit, tried to kill myself before and now, 8 years later I'm experiencing the best time of my life. Maybe 9 but i even forgot.

Maybe a change of career? It helped me tremendously.

You'll never know.

Heads up! Seriously!
 
I know it's annoying to hear, but you can 100% cure anxiety disorders with meditation, you just need to commit to an hour a day, for as long as it takes, and get across a reliable teacher / course to get you through it.

Meditation will get your brain, mind and nervous system back to baseline..

Major breakthroughs can happen within a week. Commit to it and you'll be liberated.
 
I know what it's like when you're so down you don't even want to talk to anyone. I went to a doctor several weeks ago and after seeing him he sent me to an in house counselor who I talked to for about 30 minutes.

I downloaded this app sopi which is an a.i therapist and it said the same shit the therapist said but better. Maybe download that?
 
Just a little advice from someone who's suffered with PTSD and panic attacks for most of my adult life. Spent years on Lexapro, Paxil, Wellbutrin, Xanax, etc etc. All these beta blockers and narcotics do is mask the issue while adding equally bad side effects to the mix.

Behavior Therapy, joining a PTSD group, carnivore diet, no drugs/alcohol/caffeine, plenty of sex, and focusing the mind like reading books or the Church all helped me more than any doctor. The drugs will just make you fat, unhealthy, depressed, and suicidal.

Good luck dude and feel free to ask any questions if you're so inclined.
 
Sounds like anxiety disorder. Have that too. If everything is really going ok, then it is internal. Just know, you're not going to die. Chest pains? They always go away, just like the anxiety. Yes, they always come back, but use that break in between that nothing really hurts.

I was on all the depression/anxiety shit. For emergencies, I had the xanax, clonazepam, now another one. I hate em. They work, but they're too strong for me. Could work for you, so take them on the attacks.

I got prescribed metoprolol and it did nothing. Lowest dose mind you, but it may work. When you get breaks, think if something triggered the start of the bundle of attacks. May bring another one on, but fuck it, you're used to it. You know you wont die, chest pains will pass, youre surviving. Its miserable, I know, but you have to run towards the pain to ultimately get convinced that, tho it sucks, you'll be ok.

In the meantime, do things that make you feel warm inside. Certain songs, YouTube vids, walking, activities that keep you busy. Meditation can work, but doing it correctly involves practicing and many restarts. Panic attacks will come cuz your brain knows what you're trying to do and interfere.

Only you will know what's triggering you. Maybe you're psychic and these panics are preventing you from doing something? Dont know.

It will go away.
 
Have you thought of just exercising a bunch? Nothing gets your mind off things quite like a bunch of heavy lifting and being physically exhausted.

There are a bunch of recent studies on positive effects of physical activity on your psychological state.
 
