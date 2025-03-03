  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

.357 magnum for grizzly defense

So in my hunt for the perfect hiking gun, I've now narrowed it down to the Ruger gp100 revolver in .357.

I'll explain each decision along the way in case it helps any of you.


1. Are you stupid?

Yes.


2. Why not a .44? Everyone knows that's the bear killer.

I've read all 170 documented accounts of a human using a handgun to defend against a bear. And learned that handguns are highly effective (though not guaranteed) regardless of caliber.

Source: https://www.ammoland.com/2023/11/ha...-bears-170-documented-incidents-98-effective/

Basically any gun can scare off a curious bear, but if it's on full-on attack mode, you'll get 1-3 shots off before the bear is on top of you. So accuracy, speed of shots, and penetration are key.

I'm simply not confident that I can get 3 shots accurately in a split second with a .44 due to the massive recoil.

However, a .357 on the other hand, should penetrate roughly the same as a .44 but with manageable recoil. I recognize the wound channel will be smaller, but that's a trade-off I'm willing to accept.


3. Why a revolver? Are you 79 years old? All the cool kids use a 10mm semi-auto.

I seriously considered a 10mm, but in researching them I discovered that a ton of them seem to have feed issues with the hot loads like buffalo bore and underwood hard cast ammo that I'd be using for bear defense.


4. But a 10mm ammo holds way more ammo! Are you stupid?

Yes.

Remember what I said above about having 3 shots at most before the bear is on you? So the extra ammo capacity is not as important as having something that shoots 6 (or 7) reliably.


5. Ha! My 10mm is as reliable as they come! I've never had a problem with it!

Limp wristing is not a problem for you on the range, but when a bear is chewing on your arm and you have to use your other arm to shoot from whatever odd angle you can manage, your chances of limp-wristing go up by a bajillion percent. Now add the fact that the ammo I'm using is already more likely to jam, I'm really not liking my odds of survival.

Now add one more fact to the mix. If you do get a jam, you will have to clear it with one hand. Can you do that? I mean I can, but not every time. And it will be even harder with a bear tossing your salad.

Better to have 6 shots that always fire than to have 12-18 that will jam every time you don't brace your arm properly while your face is being eaten.


6. Ok but then why a Ruger and not a Smith and Wesson?

S&W has a great reputation for sure, but it seems like in recent years their quality control is lacking and their customer service sucks balls.

Ruger doesn't have quite the stellar reputation that S&W has, so they have to work harder to keep their customers happy. And I've heard really good things about the quality of their revolvers as well as their customer service if something goes wrong.

Plus they're not ridiculously expensive like colts or korth. I'm trying to save my arm and leg from being eaten, not spend them on a gun.
 
Probably a bit late, but the .357 is simply not a good bear gun. No way, no how should it ever be considered as such. I don't know where you read that it would penetrate the same as a .44, but all things being equal it will not. The biggest requirement in a bear defense gun is force, or stopping power, and the .44 beats the .357 by a big margin. But since we're talking big, bear stopping revolvers, the .454 Casull would be my first choice. Mostly because I've just always wanted one.
 
I carry a .44 mag or the 10mm. .357 magnum is a solid bear gun. The biggest thing you need to be concerned about is the actual projectiles that you're using. A buddy of mine has killed multiple bears with a .45acp using no name ball ammo. Get some hard cast rounds and practice with them as well. Buffalo bore and Underwood have much more noticeable pop to them then target loads.
 
I love my .44 Magnum revolver. Highly accurate and obviously never jams. S&W 629 classic ported barrel. If I was carrying I'd have a .357 8 shot.
 
.454 casull has a lot of pop. A friend has a raging judge and he liked to play load roulette, when you got the .454 you knew it. E
The problem I find with the .44 mag and .454 is my accuracy of the second shot.

The first mag round I shot was a .357. we set up a range and shot .22, .45acp, 9mm and .357. we had a cinder block wall, commercial steel exterior doors and multiple feet of cardboard and plywood stacked as a backdrop. The .357 Ruger security six penetrated through feet of cardboard and wood before going through the steel doors, sheetrock and finally stopped in the center of the block wall. Plenty of penetration
 
No doubt about it, the recoil with the 44 and 454 is brutal. But in a bear attack, there’s no aiming. Its an extremely close quarter, point and pull the trigger situation. Honestly I’d prefer a 12 guage, but that wasn’t the question. But if I was buying a new revolver strictly for bear defense, I wouldn’t choose a .357. It’s a mediocre deer caliper, a charging bear is a far tougher target.
 
Good point about close quarters. I've read the close quarters possibility it's why some prefer a revolver to a slide semi auto as a hunting back up. I know some semis won't fire pressed against something.

The .454 my friend has looks like a prop from who framed Roger rabbit. It shoots 410 shotgun as well and I've fired some pretty decent loads in it. It's a big framed gun. Raging Judge Taurus, it wasn't expensive and seemed of adequate quality

I really like my S&W .44 but I'm not sure about carrying it.
 
I had considered getting a Raging Bull, like you say they’re built realy solid and aren’t priced too bad. I have no practical use for one, but thats hardly a reason to not buy a new gun.
 
