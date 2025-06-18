319 finalized(fake)and Abu Dhabi Main Card

Kai Asakura got sent to the prelims...😬

319 looks like a banger of a card. Brady vs Garry is going to be good. I do believe 319 bout order going to change again. Since Lima is fighting Talbot.
 
That August card will lose 1 or 2 bangers. We don’t usually get such beautiful things in life.
 
Wait Brady vs Garry is confirmed?

What?
 
Lima is already fighting Talbott
Rebecki is already fighting Chris Duncan
GM3 is already fighting Michel Oleks
Bashi is already fighting Franklin Marshall
 
That 319 card is fan made. Only 4 of those fights are confirmed, several are booked against different opponents, and it’s missing several announced.
 
I was gonna say...

Okay this is fake. Wish it wasn't but...
 
Yeah... I fucked up. I went to see the whole thing it's halfway done. The Abu Dhabi Main Card is still real(so, I didn't completely strike out, haha).
 
