  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

318 Poirirer vs Holloway, fight summary needed

Why did you

Why did you

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
13,014
Reaction score
7,806
Have not watch the fight yet but i know max won.
So ,is this how dustin retires, was he humiliated?
Whats next for max?
 
Good fights. DP got dropped early (twice), but recovered and made it competitive. Max was just too quick & accurate the entire match. Dustin had his moments, but it was a clear cut 49-46 or 48-47 for Halloway
 
Copilot:
UFC 318’s main event was a high-octane, emotionally charged showdown between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, marking the third and final chapter of their storied rivalry and Poirier’s retirement fight.

🥊 Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier III
- Title on the line: The symbolic BMF (Baddest Motherf*r) Championship, held by Holloway
- Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans — Poirier’s hometown, adding emotional weight to the bout

🔥 Fight Breakdown
- Round 1: Holloway came out aggressive, dropping Poirier twice with sharp strikes. Poirier recovered quickly, showing grit and resilience
- Round 2: Holloway continued his pressure with combinations, but Poirier landed a powerful strike that cut Holloway under the eye. He attempted a guillotine choke late in the round
- Round 3: Poirier sustained a cut near his left eye from an accidental scratch. He waved off a potential stoppage, determined to continue
- Round 4: Holloway’s volume and precision began to overwhelm Poirier, though both fighters traded heavy shots
- Round 5: A back-and-forth war. Holloway accidentally poked Poirier’s eye, but the fight resumed. In the final seconds, Holloway unleashed a flurry of strikes to close the bout

🏆 Result
- Winner: Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46×2)
- Outcome: Holloway retained the BMF title and tied for second-most wins in UFC history

💎 Poirier’s Farewell
- After the fight, Poirier removed his gloves and left them in the center of the Octagon — a symbolic gesture marking his retirement. The UFC played a tribute video, and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” echoed through the arena as he embraced his family

It was a poetic and powerful send-off for Poirier, and Holloway proved once again why he’s one of the most beloved warriors in the sport. Want a breakdown of the co-main or any other standout fights from the card?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 318 - Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 7/19 at 10pm ET
121 122 123
Replies
2K
Views
28K
MDoza
M
payton
Tabatha Ricci vs Amanda Ribas set for UFC 318
Replies
15
Views
821
Deleted member 609094
D
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 318: 7.19 11:59pm ET Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier
Replies
19
Views
253
helax
helax
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC (PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 318: 7.19 11:59pm ET Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
39
helax
helax
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 318 - Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat 7/19 at 6pm ET
91 92 93
Replies
2K
Views
20K
Aurelian
Aurelian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,514
Messages
57,605,512
Members
175,768
Latest member
zuffazombie

Share this page

Back
Top