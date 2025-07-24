318 Poirirer vs Holloway, fight summary needed

Copilot:UFC 318’s main event was a high-octane, emotionally charged showdown between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, marking the third and final chapter of their storied rivalry and Poirier’s retirement fight.Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier III- Title on the line: The symbolic BMF (Baddest Motherf*r) Championship, held by Holloway- Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans — Poirier’s hometown, adding emotional weight to the boutFight Breakdown- Round 1: Holloway came out aggressive, dropping Poirier twice with sharp strikes. Poirier recovered quickly, showing grit and resilience- Round 2: Holloway continued his pressure with combinations, but Poirier landed a powerful strike that cut Holloway under the eye. He attempted a guillotine choke late in the round- Round 3: Poirier sustained a cut near his left eye from an accidental scratch. He waved off a potential stoppage, determined to continue- Round 4: Holloway’s volume and precision began to overwhelm Poirier, though both fighters traded heavy shots- Round 5: A back-and-forth war. Holloway accidentally poked Poirier’s eye, but the fight resumed. In the final seconds, Holloway unleashed a flurry of strikes to close the boutResult- Winner: Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46×2)- Outcome: Holloway retained the BMF title and tied for second-most wins in UFC historyPoirier’s Farewell- After the fight, Poirier removed his gloves and left them in the center of the Octagon — a symbolic gesture marking his retirement. The UFC played a tribute video, and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” echoed through the arena as he embraced his familyIt was a poetic and powerful send-off for Poirier, and Holloway proved once again why he’s one of the most beloved warriors in the sport. Want a breakdown of the co-main or any other standout fights from the card?