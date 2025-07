Dustin as a dog seems weird - but it’s close to a pick em odds which probably correct



Costa is trash - his only chance to beat Kopylov is by submission and he only has 1 sub in his career so those odds seem right



Holland should finish d rod easily … best bet is the fight goes under 2.5 at -155 as holland to finish to -140 …. For -155 you cover both sides



Ige line seems about right as pitbull has zero volume … pitbull only path is wrestling his way to a lay and pray decision which seems unlikely



And zellhuber line I would say is wide for sure … but probably rightfully so …. He’s younger - bigger - and better everywhere …. Johnson seems like he can only win via Hail Mary bomb - which is unlikely … zellhuber should cruise to a decision if not finish Johnson.



Best value is holland / d rod under 2.5 for me personally - already put a few Hundo on it and tempted to put more