316 play by play

guesswhoseback
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2020
- Messages
- 5,402
- Reaction score
- 2,111
Mederos bet
Chonski draftkings
Mederos parlays
Lost past 2 events
Chonski draftkings
Mederos parlays
Lost past 2 events
I'll believe in you and put 2u on Mederos.Medeiros i think finishes him in 3.
NICE! My site just locked the betting and never came back haha.Got Mederos live bet in @ +220 when Choinski took his back in round 1.
Got Mederos live bet in @ +220 when Choinski took his back in round 1.
Mederos tried his best to put me back to sleep after pulling out against Bolaji Oki on the card before this one, and then looking like crap against a debuting fighter on short notice.I'm awake. Let's do this.