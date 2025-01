Paying juice on Moicano here? Nah. Not that he can't win, but it's a coin toss fight imo so I'd rather have the + odds on Beniel.



Both guys a little chinny, but this is finally a guy who is probably at least as good a grappler as Moicano and who has better cardio. Moicano is on a good streak, but stylistically this isn't an ideal matchup for him.



I'll be playing Dariush decision prop around +400, imo that's where the value is.