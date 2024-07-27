304 play by play

Nice and quick for Parkin. He needs to improve his striking defense, though.
 
Momentum now clearly on side of the hometown fighter. Those two played a big part on how Im making plays from now on out as two heavily favored but rather square fighters (by reputation) took easy and rather perfect wins.

Im playing the adopted Britt in Mokaev the next one.
 
sonhow said:
Betting for the local favs is probably a safe strat for this card.
 
Fight order change I guess.
Gonna go with Bukauskas on the next one.
 
Bukauskas 1-0
Prachnio seems to be gassing a bit as well.
 
Man, Prachnio is just wild...close second but I think Bukauskas just edged it with the takedown and the elbows at the end.
 
2-0 Bukauskas I think. He did get rocked and was in trouble for a bit, but so was Prachnio prior to that. The control time should be enough to give the edge to Bukauskas.
Slight chance it was scored for Prachnio though.
 
lol what...please tell me someone had Bukauskas by sub lmao
 
