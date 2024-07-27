304 play by play

guesswhoseback
Fuck it I'll do it
Arden+3.5
Bannon parlays
Arden draftkings
Betting for the local favs is probably a safe strat for this card.Momentum now clearly on side of the hometown fighter. Those two played a big part on how Im making plays from now on out as two heavily favored but rather square fighters (by reputation) took easy and rather perfect wins.
Im playing the adopted Britt in Mokaev the next one.
Betting for the local favs is probably a safe strat for this card.
acca = accumulator, same thing as a parlay, just what we call it over here in England