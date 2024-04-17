300 Renato Moicano Jiri Prochazka appreciation thread

I've been seeing Jiri get his love, but Moicano got lost in the shuffle. That was a gritty performance.

I remember when the Vikings brought back Randy Moss, later in his career. And during his first game back, the QB threw an absolute bomb like 50 years downfield, and if Moss had just looked up for the ball, it was an obvious TD. Instead, Moss was downfield making the "throw the flag motion," bc he was held. Was my first thought when Turner dropped Moicano and wanted to argue with the ref that it was over. Finish the fucking play smh.
 
I CAN’T AFFORD TO LOSE

All time GOAT post-fight speeches imo. This card had everything you could ask for.
 
I feel for Turner.

He wanted that walk-off hype so bad he gave up a chance to win the fight.

I call it a chance. I don't think it was a total sure thing. If Turner dropped levels to finish Moicano, it seems possible that Moicano would have grabbed him.
But most likely, Turner coulda won it right there.

In R2, there was this one strike in the middle of Moicano's GnP. It didn't seem like a huge shot, but Turners face changed instantly.

I was surprised. He went from pissed-off to surrender pretty quick.

I like Turner. I don't like the weight-cut thing.
IMO, it's icing on the cake of this fight. Turner was huge, Moicano got dropped, Moicano did not quit.

In fact, Moicano's corner between rounds was wild to watch. I thought they would be freaking out. I guess they know their dog.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Let's talk about UFC 300 main card odds...
2
Replies
32
Views
921
Bluntforce420
B
Arm Barbarian
Listen...I was one of the guys sh*ting on 300....BUT
Replies
18
Views
290
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,539
Messages
55,425,409
Members
174,771
Latest member
strengthmogul

Share this page

Back
Top