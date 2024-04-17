300 Renato Moicano Jiri Prochazka appreciation thread

I feel for Turner.



He wanted that walk-off hype so bad he gave up a chance to win the fight.



I call it a chance. I don't think it was a total sure thing. If Turner dropped levels to finish Moicano, it seems possible that Moicano would have grabbed him.

But most likely, Turner coulda won it right there.



In R2, there was this one strike in the middle of Moicano's GnP. It didn't seem like a huge shot, but Turners face changed instantly.



I was surprised. He went from pissed-off to surrender pretty quick.



I like Turner. I don't like the weight-cut thing.

IMO, it's icing on the cake of this fight. Turner was huge, Moicano got dropped, Moicano did not quit.



In fact, Moicano's corner between rounds was wild to watch. I thought they would be freaking out. I guess they know their dog.