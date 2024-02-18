300 is an incredible card. One of the best ever. Unrealistic expectations are making people time it’s not that great

It's a great card, the UFC just shit the bed on the main event.

I've no idea what they expected to deliver, or why an ordinary main event title fight took so long to nail down.
 
Great card. Was promised epic card. Not an epic card. I hope you get paid for your schilling.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Which card in your opinion is 100/100? Or closest to it
Click to expand...
91RMVODEb9L._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
It's not unrealistic. UFC hyped it to all hell. You can't have all this fanfare and have Jamahal Hill in the main event
 
Lol card is ass and the main event is a fucking joke. Best ever. Lol.
 
