300 is an incredible card. One of the best ever. Unrealistic expectations are making people time it’s not that great

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Nov 14, 2019
- 21,166
- 46,175
There I said it.
Come at me!!!!
Come at me!!!!
Who you got in Pereira/Hill?
Come at me!!!!
I agree -- 300 is a hell of a card
Come at me!!!!
WMMA is literally just used to fill cards out for people too scared of the orthodoxy to call it out for what it is. Dana played us good.
Rooting for Hill but I know Alex flatlines him early
Which card in your opinion is 100/100? Or closest to it
No way you are being serious there lmfaoWho you got in Pereira/Hill?