  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime 30 Injured After Driver Plows Car Into Crowd

MLarson

MLarson

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 3, 2023
Messages
2,933
Reaction score
4,710

At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident took place outside the music venue The Vermont, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles, at around 2:00 a.m. local time.

At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.

Police said the driver was shot by a male after the crash. The driver's condition is unknown and the shooter is at large.
 
The motive for the crash is still under investigation, the LAPD said.

The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey, and possibly armed with a silver revolver, according to the LAPD.

Authorities said 124 fire personnel were assisting at the scene.

Personally, I don't know if the driver had altercation with someone there earlier or just random nutjob.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Son of Jamin
International 'Number of people' dead after car driven into crowd in Canada, police say
8 9 10
Replies
180
Views
6K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
LeonardoBjj
Crime Bomb explodes near California reproductive health clinic, killing one, mayor says
7 8 9
Replies
169
Views
4K
PainIsLIfe
PainIsLIfe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,157
Messages
57,580,667
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top