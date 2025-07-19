MLarson
At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.
The incident took place outside the music venue The Vermont, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles, at around 2:00 a.m. local time.
At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.
Police said the driver was shot by a male after the crash. The driver's condition is unknown and the shooter is at large.