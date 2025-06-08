30-27 For Waldo?

BOTTICELLI
Come on man! Polar Bear won round #1
This is madness
Im fine with 29-28 for waldo. Shitty, but fathomable. 30-27 is conspiracy worthy. How TF does he get round 1?Spivac wasn't that active in the 3rd and got out worked, sure he got the TD in the 3rd but it wasn't enough cause he did nothing with it. Super close fight, but Waldo just barely did enough IMO.
Yeah no I agree. 30-27 is crazy and no way did I see Waldo winning the 1st. He definitely won the 2nd and the 3rd was very close but Spivac clearly won rd 1.Im fine with 29-28 for waldo. Shitty, but fathomable. 30-27 is conspiracy worthy. How TF does he get round 1?
Striking volume, which is a much bigger deal for cageside judges with a generally shitty view than for broadcast viewers who can usually easily tell who is landing the better shots even without anyone being knocked down or rocked hard.Im fine with 29-28 for waldo. Shitty, but fathomable. 30-27 is conspiracy worthy. How TF does he get round 1?
Most of em landed on the arms. Whatever. Sucky decisions happen.Striking volume, which is a much bigger deal for cageside judges with a generally shitty view than for broadcast viewers who can usually easily tell who is landing the better shots even without anyone being knocked down or rocked hard.
No. Spivac won the fight.So the right guy won, but Sherdoggies are having meltdowns because a round got scored incorrectly??
This..Not quite a robbery but a very weak decision.Spivac 1 and 3. Not a robbery, but I think it was a bad decision.
How could you not see Waldo winning the 3rd being a possibility? Waldo was throwing more, sure Spivac got a TD late but did nothing with it and Waldo got right back up. The 3rd round could have went to either of them depending on how the judges viewed Waldo's language and how much they valued Spivac's late TD.Waldo won the second. That's about it.
The fact that all three judges gave him the first is insane.
It's certainly debatable, I just don't think Waldo did enough to win. He threw a lot. Didn't land much.How could you not see Waldo winning the 3rd being a possibility? Waldo was throwing more, sure Spivac got a TD late but did nothing with it and Waldo got right back up. The 3rd round could have went to either of them depending on how the judges viewed Waldo's language and how much they valued Spivac's late TD.