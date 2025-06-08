30-27 For Waldo?

Awful. How do u give Waldo round 1?

Must have been spivak's last fight of his contract. Explains the card positioning
 
Spivac wasn't that active in the 3rd and got out worked, sure he got the TD in the 3rd but it wasn't enough cause he did nothing with it. Super close fight, but Waldo just barely did enough IMO.

Im fine with 29-28 for waldo. Shitty, but fathomable. 30-27 is conspiracy worthy. How TF does he get round 1?
 
Yeah no I agree. 30-27 is crazy and no way did I see Waldo winning the 1st. He definitely won the 2nd and the 3rd was very close but Spivac clearly won rd 1.
 
Striking volume, which is a much bigger deal for cageside judges with a generally shitty view than for broadcast viewers who can usually easily tell who is landing the better shots even without anyone being knocked down or rocked hard.
 
I'm calling robbery

I don't necessarily think the judges know or care, I think Danar wants another Dominican star so no matter the fight if it went to decision it was already decided
 
Waldo won the second. That's about it.



The fact that all three judges gave him the first is insane.
 
How could you not see Waldo winning the 3rd being a possibility? Waldo was throwing more, sure Spivac got a TD late but did nothing with it and Waldo got right back up. The 3rd round could have went to either of them depending on how the judges viewed Waldo's language and how much they valued Spivac's late TD.


It's certainly debatable, I just don't think Waldo did enough to win. He threw a lot. Didn't land much.
 
