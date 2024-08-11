3 things i’ve noticed about fighters from North Caucasus in UFC

Can you guys clarify those things that i’ve noticed

1) Combat sport is deeply rooted in their culture yet why do they only dominate in the Featherweight - Lightweight range?

2) They tend to have decent records, would do well and have potential to become main card worthy but they fight in prelims a lot then disappear/cut off from UFC, how come?

3) There’s always only 1 contender in each of those unlike other nationalities where it used to be loaded with multiple Americans, Brazilians, Mexicans, Oceanias etc.
 
Because they are protecting Alex from Ankalaev, and Chimaev gets sick and has all kinds of conplicated legal issues

But other than that, Dagistanis at least seem to not be that big on average.

Have any examples? Why fighters are cut is a case-by-case issue

There are more than one Russian per division I would imagine

But the reason generally is that there is only limited space for fighters, and the UFC wants to address as many different markets as possible so they will limit the amount of fighters per region, so one isn't overrepresented and as few as possible are underrepresented, which is also based on how important/lucrative those markets are.
 
there is no "dagestani invasion"

there are great fighters who came out of the abdulmanap family and that's it
other than nurmagomedovs, there are only outliers like khamzat or ankalaev(neither will be champs)
 
cab driver on cab driver crime. imo
 
They are all very closely related.
 
