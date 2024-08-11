3 things i’ve noticed about fighters from North Caucasus in UFC

Misanthropist said: Can you guys clarify those things that i’ve noticed



1) Combat sport is deeply rooted in their culture yet why do they only dominate in the Featherweight - Lightweight range?

2) North Caucacus fighters tend to have decent records, would do well and have potential to become main card worthy but they fight in prelims a lot then disappear/cut off from UFC, how come?

3) There's always only 1 contender in each of those unlike other nationalities where it used to be loaded with multiple Americans, Brazilians, Mexicans, Oceanias etc. Did Dana avoid this out of fear of losing $$ because of their style/background?

Because they are protecting Alex from Ankalaev, and Chimaev gets sick and has all kinds of conplicated legal issuesBut other than that, Dagistanis at least seem to not be that big on average.Have any examples? Why fighters are cut is a case-by-case issueThere are more than one Russian per division I would imagineBut the reason generally is that there is only limited space for fighters, and the UFC wants to address as many different markets as possible so they will limit the amount of fighters per region, so one isn't overrepresented and as few as possible are underrepresented, which is also based on how important/lucrative those markets are.