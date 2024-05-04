Movie 1: Interview with a vampire



“I hated doing this movie. Hated it,” he admitted at the time of its release. “Loved watching it. Completely hated doing it.” Pitt additionally referred to “spending six months in the fucking dark”









Movie 2 : The Devils Own



“the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking that I’ve ever seen”. Beset by issues behind the scenes, the end product was “the complete victim of this drowning studio head”, according to Pitt, who intimated that the only reason he didn’t quit was so that they didn’t end up getting sued.







Movie 3: Troy



Admitting to The New York Times how he was “disappointed” with the film and “it was driving me crazy” to power through against his better judgement, he “realised that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be”. He envisioned an old-school epic ripped right from the ‘Golden Age’, but it ended up becoming “a commercial kind of thing”.