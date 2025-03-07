  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

3 Favourite Tony Scott Films

  • The Hunger

  • Top Gun

  • Beverly Hills Cop II

  • Revenge

  • Days Of Thunder

  • The Last Boy Scout

  • True Romance

  • Crimson Tide

  • The Fan

  • Enemy of the State

  • Spy Game

  • Man On Fire

  • Domino

  • Deja Vu

  • The Taking of Pelam 123

  • Unstoppable

The Good The Bad The HBK

Ranked In Order For Me:

1. True Romance
2. Enemy of the State
3. Man on Fire



4. Top Gun
5. The Last Boy Scout

I have yet to watch Crimson Tide & Spy Game, will do so after I finish rewatching Enemy of the state.
 
